I-TEAM: The results are in: Is eating meat bad for your health or not?

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It is one of the most extensive medical reports ever published on the topic -- all to answer one hotly debated question: is eating meat bad for your health or not?

February is American Heart Month, and we’re learning if eating red meat or processed meat like bacon and sausage is really all that bad for us in the long run?

The answer after 19 years of medical research is a hard yes.

I know that's an answer many of us don't want to hear, but I also know first-hand how hard it is to lose someone to heart disease.

My dad, Michael Owens, died recently of a sudden heart attack at the age of 65 -- days before Christmas. He was on the exam table in the ER when it happened.

My mom and my eight brothers and sisters would do anything to have him back, so I wanted to break down the newest research for you and your family.

My family was devastated like millions of other families every single year.

Dr. Vishal Arora is a leading heart doctor in Augusta, and a professor at Augusta University.

I also found he was passionate about the new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association this month, linking red meat and processed meat to an increased risk of heart disease.

“We know for certain processed meat is our enemy number one. We should really. The optimal consumption for processed meat is really zero,” Arora said.

“I mean, things like sausage, bacon, hot dogs -- any meat that is not in its natural form that has been processed because these meats contain high quantities of sodium preservatives and even carcinogens.”

We found the results were staggering. Thirty thousand adults were followed across an average of 19 years in six separate studies.

The I-Team found some participants were followed for even longer - more than 30 years.

The end result was the same -- eating even just two servings a week of processed meat increases your risk of heart disease by 7 percent.

The I-Team looked further at the study and found eating two servings of red meat a week increases your risk of heart disease by 3 percent over your lifetime.

That may not sound like a lot, but think of it like this -- an increase of even 3 percent across the entire U.S. population is about 9 million deaths every year. Deaths like my dad, or someone close to you.

“We know that half of the deaths from heart attacks, stroke and Type 2 Diabetes can be prevented by good, healthy eating,” Arora said.

But with so many of you dieting with success, we pressed further. The Keto diet is still one of the top health trends in America. It’s a diet that focuses on high fat foods like burgers and bacon and is a real favorite for weight loss and meat lovers.

Arora says despite the results – mainly looking thinner and looking healthier because of weight loss – is a fallacy.

“I think we do not need to focus on weight,” Arora said. “I think we really need to take our focus and focus on activity. Counting our steps.”

“It is possible to be healthy and be slightly overweight. That's why I don't want to focus so much on the scale.”

Arora acknowledges there are two risk factors that eliminating red meat can't change: your age or your genetics, but he says it would help three out of four other key risk factors -- your blood pressure, your cholesterol, and diabetes. The fourth is no surprise, you must also stop smoking.

