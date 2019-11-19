I-TEAM: Thanksgiving is coming up, so how can you make your shopping experience easier? Apps, of course

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Grocery stores will soon morph into madhouses as folks begin to stock up for Thanksgiving dinner.

But with today’s technology, you can check off your grocery list and avoid long lines.

Gone are the days of having to suffer through long lines to pick up those two forgotten ingredients for grandma’s pumpkin pie.

Now all you need is your smartphone and credit card to have those last minutes items delivered to your front door.

Here are your choices.

Amazon Prime members listen up. You can get Amazon Pantry for an additional $4.99 a month. Amazon Pantry offers bulk dry and can goods at competitive prices. The best part? Delivery is free with a membership. The negative is that Amazon Pantry does not sell fresh food which could spoil during shipping.

Busy moms thank me later for this. Instacart allows you to order from multiple stores in a single delivery. Imagine getting everything you need from Kroger, Publix, Petco, CVS, and even Costco, delivered to your front door. Delivery fees vary depending on time of the day. The busier it is, the more delivery will cost. However for $99 a year, Instacart will deliver orders of $35 for free.

Are you a Kroger shopper? They also deliver groceries. The chain charges $5.95 delivery fee and a $6.00 service charge. However, Kroger offers free pickup on your first three orders. All you have to do is park and text a number and an associate will bring groceries out to the parking lot and load it up in your car.

If you rather shop in person, try to avoid going to the store the Tuesday and Wednesday the week of Thanksgiving. Those are the busiest times leading up to the holiday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.