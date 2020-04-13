I-TEAM: Shelter in place lets insurance agents go virtual with claims

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sheltering in place just took on a double meaning -- as a different kind of storm spread across the CSRA. And tonight, some Georgians are facing the additional challenge of damage to their homes due to severe weather.

Staying home is even more challenging because some homes are no longer standing.

"I just went in the center of the house and waited and prayed for the best," Jocelyn Thomas said.

Thomas' house was fine. Her business was not.

She's the owner and trainer at Dancing Horses Equestrian Center in Williston. While her animals were fine after the storms, the damage to the barn and sheds and fencing is extensive.

"I mean, half of our roof is in the top of the tree over there," Thomas said.

And she's not the only one. Other people have lost houses and suffered damage to their buildings in last night's storms.

"It's tough right now, period," Chad Stalvey, a State Farm Insurance agent, said.

But it's not tough to assess the damage. That's because Stalvey can do it at the safest social distance possible -- via technology.

He also says a virtual visit saves time, so agents can get to individual claims quicker.

"So if you're going from ​Washington County to Aiken County to Edgefield, it might take two hours to go see three homes, right now I can set up skype calls virtually in a matter of minutes," Stalvey said.

Thankfully for Stalvey, most of his customers in North Augusta are just dealing with downed trees and no real damage to homes, but that's not the case in other parts of the area, especially for mobile homes.

The I-TEAM found out South Carolina and Georgia rank among the top 10 states in the country with the most manufactured homes.

After a storm, these homeowners may face another hurdle -- being denied federal disaster dollars by FEMA if an emergency is declared.

Why? Because some mobile home buyers never receive titles from the seller or the manufacturing company, and they are denied disaster assistance because of the missing documentation.

This happened to 60 percent of Puerto Ricans following Hurricane Maria and many in California during the recent wildfires.

For those who have a mobile home, you need to find or secure your home title now and consider storing an extra copy in a safe place, in case of instances such as this.

But for Thomas now, she's grateful the damage to her business did not harm her, the animals or anyone else.

"There's a couple of posts that hit the ground and it leaves these huge divots, and you're just so happy it didn't hit an animal or a person...So yeah. Even the chickens are still roosting, it's kind of a miracle," Thomas said.

Insurance agents are suggesting the public to document storm damage with as many photos as possible. That's important any time, but especially now that agents will likely only virtually see it.

