I-TEAM: Scammers take advantage of pandemic-distanced shopping

Friday, April 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Chances are -- you're doing way more online these days, more than you've ever done before. And health-wise, it's the safest place to do business right now. But as our I-TEAM reports, it can be more dangerous for our wallets.

The coronavirus has virtually made everything -- virtual.

And the more people trust doing anything from home -- the more likely people all are to be victims of a crime.

"We know don't do this over the internet, but we figured everybody's doing everything online now because of COVID-19," Christina Lewis said.

So Lewis helped her best friend find this house online.

"She lives in a bad neighborhood in eastern Pennsylvania, and she said she wanted to come out here," she explained.

Christina moved her family to Columbia County almost a year ago -- now her friend, Jennifer Ciolek was ready to move her husband and 4 kids here too.

And both of the women are nurses.

"She is working right now on a COVID-19 unit," Lewis said.

Working 12-hour shifts and taking care of very sick patients in a nursing home, so she can take better care of her own family.

Problem is --

"My credit is shot, her credit is shot, we both been working but you know, life happens and she has a bad credit score," Jennifer said.

The I-TEAM did some checking. Most places require a minimum score between 600 and 620. We found some local listings in the 550 range, but most are around 600.

As the COVID crisis continues and more people lose their jobs -- more people are likely to have this same problem.

The friends turned to Craigslist -- where landlords might have a little more flexibility.

Jennifer filled out the application and texted Christina saying she would have an answer in 4 hours.

"And Jen calls me and she's like super excited she's like listen I passed the background check. They said that they'll rent the house to me," Lewis said.

This background check -- that made things even more convincing.

"The woman even sent a picture of her driver's license via text message and email," Lewis said.

"You had no reason to doubt this," Meredith Anderson, I-TEAM reporter said.

"And he was like, no, no, it's not a scam. You're in good hands with us. The leases legit. Our lawyer signed it. They even had somebody stamp the bottom of the lease," Lewis said.

The request for payments via a green dot card also seemed realistic because of coronavirus fears.

"The woman said that her husband's immunocompromised. She didn't want him to go into Walmart because we wanted some money gram the money," Lewis explained.

In all, they paid $1950 before realizing -- they were taken.

"How can you do this, you know, she told you this, you, the COVID-19 unit nurse, you're gonna do this to a woman that takes care of sick people 12 hours a day every day?" Lewis said.

It's a question I-TEAM had for the scammers too.

"This obviously has been something they've been doing to other people you weren't the first, and unfortunately you won't be the last," Meredith said.

"They took down the post, but there's other posts that are so similar to it," Lewis said.

Unfortunately, there's nothing law enforcement can do here. Deputies told the friends the money is likely gone.

But Christina says all is not lost -- if this helps others avoid the same fate.

The Better Business Bureau has a scam tracker and so far, the top complaint is phony cures and fake masks.

Stimulus check scams come in at number 2 -- and number 3 -- phishing scams.

LINK: Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.

