I-TEAM: ‘Save I-TEAM: ‘Save yourself,’ Community leaders look for answers on teen deaths and teen criminals

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The crimes are harsh, and the alleged criminals are young. Both suspects and victims in deadly gun crimes are getting younger while solutions seem fewer.

Not only were there more shootings this year, but more of them of them involving juveniles or those just barely meeting the threshold of legal age.

Antonie Redfield, 19, was arrested in connection to the double murder at Private Eye Sports and Entertainment Complex. Charles Brown, 18, was accused of a Waynesboro teen's murder. Then there's 16-year-old Antoine Stokes, charged with shooting and killing someone too.

The recent faces of deadly shootings look like 17-year-old Ta'Corey Brigham, 14-year-old Camron Robinson, and 18-year-old Brian Harris to name a few. Families say the community should feel broken enough to do something about it.

The “streets” neither talk nor love, somehow they manage to evoke both loyalty and commitment.

"I was basically in the streets, I was around gang members." Shekoyah Cox recalled. "I turned to drinking. I had an addiction to popping pills."

"I would get up, get myself together. Instead of me eating, I would go drink."

At just 17, Cox became dangerously close to becoming the author of a criminal record after leaving home. Along the way, she was even a witness to shootings, even dodging bullets herself.

"Just being shot at, and looking at somebody getting shot in front of me, that was scary," Cox said. "That really opened up my eyes."

Fortunately, the now mother of two is writing pages to better endings. As a mom, she now understands the pain she put her family while she was a teen.

"Save yourself while you have the absolute chance," she pleaded. "Because mama can't get you out of the grave. Mama don't want to talk to you with a glass between you."

Families -- perhaps that's who should be thought about when there's the option grab the cold metal armed with a trigger.

"You must think about the pain, the agony you've caused your own mother and this other over there," Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People, said.

Logan hopes his organization is changing teen culture, if even only a little.

Of course there is no way of knowing how many teens have picked up or fired guns. But, we found nine teen arrests this year related to gun crimes in Augusta alone. In the last three years, there were 14 juvenile arrests for gun crimes in Richmond County.

But let's go a little broader. Juvenile court has at 2,000 charges against teens committing crimes -- gun incidents included in this total.

"And as of right now, I don't see any of it slowing down,” Logan said.

Logan says there needs to be more organizations like his right in the heart of the problem -- the metro areas, blighted neighborhoods, and under-served communities.

If you search, you might have a hard time finding a specific county programs which targets troubled kids. Juvenile court has a few options, such as multi-systemic therapy, Children in Need Services, and the Citizen Judicial Review. There are options at the state-level like Georgia Department of Youth Services.

But is it enough to have caught these teens before they would be allegedly involved in murders, or enough to have save these teens from being murdered?

Logan says local counties could benefit from contracting out more non-profits like his, to potentially to help foster wide-reaching services for communities.

Right now, Put Down the Guns Now Young People focuses on teens by giving them mock jail experiences.

"How would you love to be sitting down when the officer brings you your food to seat and all of a sudden your cellmate has to use the bathroom." Logan said in a recent mock trial. "You're not going to take your plate out because you're in a cell. Do you want to spend the rest of your life eating and smelling an odor?”

But he recognizes maybe the mock reality skit isn't compelling enough on its own so he relies on education too. The organization teaches children safety when touching guns.

Small non-profits like his cannot do it all on their own, they say they need help from local town agencies and city governments.

They'll have to wait on the possibility of additional resources.

However, they know it only takes just one to spark the flame of change.

"Someone [to] take the time, with only on” Cox said.

Shekoyah Cox echoed her experience with the one who helped her.

"There was this woman, her name is Titi." Cox said. "If it wasn't for her coming to talk to me, to save me. I would be in the jail or grave right now."

Cox wants to travel to schools, to share her story with kids who might be struggling with her mistakes.

Right now, the juvenile court is working to create more programs that will target kids who are vulnerable to crime because of their environment.

