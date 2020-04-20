I-TEAM: SC, GA are looking into price gouging, so how can you help?

Monday, April 20, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Both Georgia and South Carolina have been under states of emergency for more than a month now, and that means price gouging laws are in effect.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Things already look a little different than we're used to with these kinds of laws. Thanks to hurricane season, we're already somewhat familiar with these laws. But this a different kind of storm.

Still, it's one we all closely tracked until the coronavirus made landfall in our area.

Businesses are still boarded up -- but in a different way. Instead of plywood, windows are covered with messages saying they are closed due to the virus.

At the South Carolina attorney general's office, price gouging complaints are similar yet different, too.

"We rely on local law enforcement to investigate those complaints and during a hurricane or flood, they're busy with traffic control preventing looting things like that so we wait till after it's over,” attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said.

They're investigating corona complaints now, though. As of today, they've received 720 complaints state-wide.

"We've been able to weed out some that we can tell are not worth investigating,” Kittle said. “They either don't have the details we need or they're clearly not price gouging."

But as of April 8, our I-Team has learned 10 have made it to the next step in Aiken, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties.

In Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr's office has received 890 as of today so far. His office says it's partnering with businesses and websites like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Facebook to keep an eye out.

Meanwhile, in his annual letter to shareholders, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he's suspended 6,000 selling accounts and turned over cases of suspected price gouging to 42 state attorneys general offices.

Kittle says the attorney general’s office is not surprised.

In news that surprises no one, toilet paper tops the list of most price gouged items in both states.

"Hand sanitizers, sanitizing spray cleans, spray masks, face masks, gloves, things like that,” Kittle said.

These items aren't exactly useful in a typical hurricane, but the corona cone of uncertainty isn't exactly typical, either.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.