I-TEAM: Primaries and the coronavirus: when will Georgians get to the polls?

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia primary has already been delayed once, and new calls tonight are trying to postpone it once again.

Georgia's entire Republican Congressional Delegation is asking the Secretary of State to "use all flexibility and legal authority" to push it back even further.

Neighboring Florida held its primary last month as scheduled despite the coronavirus looming.

When Joe Traina volunteered to hit the campaign trail in Florida, he didn't think he'd be away from his 11-year-old son for long. And he didn't think he would end up being stuck there, recovering from the coronavirus.

"What would have been a trip for a couple of days ended up becoming a two-week quarantine," Traina said.

One that included a trip to the ER when his fever didn't break and he had trouble breathing.

"I was in Broward County, which was at the time, I think still the county with the most cases and the most fatal cases in the state of Florida."

It's also where 2 poll workers tested positive. Now that Traina has recovered, returned home with his quarantine is over, he's looking ahead to Georgia's rescheduled primary next month.

"It's super-important that we all take advantage of the absentee opportunity that we're having now with the secretary of state's office, beginning to send out those request forms," Traina said. "We won't get our ballots, unless we respond to those request forms."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded to a letter from all of Georgia's Republican senators and congressman to move the primary again -- this time "to the latest date possible."

It was originally set for March 24 but pushed back to May 19.

Raffensperger said in the letter, "I execute elections, I don't create them," essentially passing the ball on a decision to governor kemp and the general assembly.

No matter what the date ends up being, Traina, who supports a Democratic candidate for president, hopes both sides can work together in this crisis.

"Free health care, job security, food security are vital at this point, and all politics sort of needs to be put to the side decided so that we can deliver these things to people," Traina said.

