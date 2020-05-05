I-TEAM: Price gouging complains lodged in SC/GA, but are they being prosecuted?

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- More than 1,000 complaints of price gouging have been lodged and investigated on both sides of the river.

Have any been prosecuted?

Taking advantage of people in need is pretty low -- especially during a global crisis where things like face masks, hand sanitizer, and, of course, toilet paper continue to be in short supply.

The good news though is that investigators say none of the complaints from our South Carolina counties have turned out to be criminal.

We checked with the second circuit solicitor over Aiken and Barnwell. Combined, they've completed their investigations into 11 local complaints, which means they've visited the businesses or made contact with them.

So far, they say "all of the allegations were either unfounded, or could not be substantiated to merit charges."

In Georgia, they said they can't give data specific to our area. However, they can confirm there have been 986 total complaints of price gouging across the Peach State. Topping their list is food, paper products, disinfectants, and face masks.

As for prosecution, Georgia is working with its own COVID-19 fraud task force that includes three US attorneys, the governor's office, and the prosecuting attorney's council of Georgia.

They would not say if any cases have led to charges at this time.

We’ll keep tracking this for you on both sides of our river. If you see something, speak up. State investigators rely on you to pass any possible cases along. Otherwise, it wouldn't be on their radar.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.