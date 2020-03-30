I-TEAM: Pregnancy and COVID-19: what mothers-to-be should know

Monday, March 30, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Being pregnant can bring on a lot of anxiety as it is, but being pregnant with a pandemic sweeping the globe is unchartered territory.

What the world knows about the virus is changing every day. Doctors are fielding questions from worried mothers-to-be.

The one question with an answer unknown: how will the impact of such a new virus have on pregnant women?

"A lot of patients are just fearful. It's an uncertain time. An unprecedented time," Dr. Jennifer Morgan, OB-GYN, said. "They're not sure how coronavirus is going to affect their health, their baby's health, the delivery, and aftercare."

Medical communities across the nation continue to collect data and learn something new every day.

In fact, as of Thursday, new evidence just published out of China shows a few cases in which newborns tested positive and may have been infected in the womb.

Until Thursday, doctors believed the main concern was avoiding transmission after delivery.

"So, since it is thought to be respiratory transmission, a patient wearing a face mask is going to be very important. You don't want to breathe on a newborn baby," Dr. Morgan said. "Labor should be relatively the same, it shouldn't affect that. But there is talk of separating, at least that six-foot distance."

For mothers-to-be, a typical delivery experience is out of the questions. Hospitals everywhere are under severe limitation policies, some only allowing one individual at a time. Others, like University Health, are holding a no-visitor policy.

"At our hospital right now, there's one support person, usually the father of the baby that can be there the whole time," Dr. Morgan said.

No family members. No visitors. If a baby needs to spend time in the NICU, only the mother is allowed in --- and only from noon to 4PM.

Another new normal, most local OB offices are limiting patient appointments to just the patient.

Which doesn't sound like a big deal, until you remember hearing that heartbeat for the first time on a sonogram with your spouse.

As for pregnant women being more at risk for severe infection from COVID-19 compared to the general population, data so far hasn't shown that to be true. But, that comes with a big asterisk.

"Pregnant women are considered immunocompromised, their immune systems are just weaker, especially in the third trimester." Dr. Morgan said.

Mothers-to-be can still breastfeed their babies. Just like influenza, coronavirus doesn't seem to pass to baby through breast milk.

But still, bringing new life into a world during this time can feel daunting.

"There's a lot of fear, and when people don't have control are more fearful. But, pregnant patients don't need to panic," Dr. Morgan said. "It will get better. We just want to flatten the curve and get on the downslope sooner."

The main thing pregnant women can do to protect themselves is to take the same precautions as the general public. Washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, and social distancing. And make sure to communicate any symptoms to your doctor.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.