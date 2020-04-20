I-TEAM: Policies from nursing home and hospital clash on patient virus testing

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local nursing homeowner whose strict COVID-19 testing policy - lead a hospital to make a formal complaint of abandonment on her to state health officials.

This comes as Gov. Kemp made testing patients in long term health care facilities a top priority in Georgia, regardless of whether or not they show symptoms of COVID-19.

At least 230 facilities throughout the state are now reporting cases of the virus. The I-TEAM counted 11 local nursing homes that are included in that number.​

From Appling, to Thomson, Warrenton, Millen, Swainsboro, and Sylvania... And three in Augusta - including that major outbreak at Windermere near Doctors Hospital.

Tonight, Windermere alone reports 102 cases among residents and staff and four deaths.

In investigating this story, the I-TEAM found -- it seems both institutions created policies to protect the most vulnerable patients, but both policies clash with each other.

On the one hand, we have a Melissa Oden, a local nursing homeowner requiring any hospitalized patients tested for COVID-19 before coming back into her facility.

On the other hand - Doctors Hospital, saying nursing home patients who pass through the ER need to be discharged quickly to limit exposure.

The Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital sent an email to Melissa Oden after she says she refused to re-admit a patient into her facility without first being tested for COVID-19.

"What was your reaction when you got that letter from DPH when you got that call from the hospital saying we are going to report you for abandonment?" Liz Owens, I-TEAM reporter asked.

“I was livid I am not going to tell a joke. I was livid," Oden said.

Oden is the owner of The Place at Deans Bridge Road, The Place at Martinez and Pepper Hill Health and Rehab.

She told News 12 that she sent Doctors Hospital her policy earlier this month stating: Anyone who is accepted into the facility must be tested with the COVID test ...This is for new and readmits.

"If you didn’t test the patient coming from the hospital and you don’t know whether they have the virus then you have one staff member going into one room going into, that could happen at any one of the facilities here," Oden said.

That’s how Anchor Rehabilitation and Health Center tells the I-TEAM, it ended up getting its first and only case of COVID- 19 so far.

A manager told News 12, they got the patient from a local hospital that never told them, he was tested for COVID-19. Then about five days later, the hospital called with the positive results after the man had already interacted with residents and staff.

As for Oden - she's sticking by her guns because as the CDC states - you only need one positive case in a nursing home for 'rapid transmission' to occur.

Oden also said the Department of Health did not find she violated any rules in denying the patient admission from Doctors, even though Doctors complained she had abandoned the patient.

The I-TEAM reached out to Doctors Hospital. A spokesperson told us, the Department of Public Health guidelines does not mandate testing.

On Tuesday - DPH released this guideline :

“Long term care (LTC) facilities should not require hospitals to perform COVID-19 testing as a condition for LTC admission.”

And on Wednesday, the very next day, DPH released another guideline:

"Effective immediately, long-term care facility residents…will be prioritized for testing regardless of whether they are or are not symptomatic.”

After reaching out, Doctors Hospital sent News 12 this statement saying: "Due to a shortage of tests, we cannot test every ER patient, that isn’t admitted. They are screened, and tested if they meet criteria."

“One of the hospitals even told me we treat them in isolation well we can’t treat them in isolation because we don’t have the room to do that we don’t have the private rooms to do that," Oden said.

Nor does she have the staff or PPE to treat every single patient coming in as a positive case.

“That’s scary," Liz Owens, I-TEAM reporter, said.

"It is and that’s why I am fighting the so hard to keep them out of my facilities….That’s all I have been doing is trying to do it keep it out," Oden said.

This is why Oden ​believes testing is her best line of defense against an outbreak.

Doctors hospital also told News 12, they will test any nursing home patient admitted into the hospital. They just don't want to have to admit a nursing home patient in the ER for the sole purpose of testing.

Anchor Rehabilitation and Health Center also informed News 12 that the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was tested again, and is now negative for traces of the virus.

The facility considers itself COVID-free.

