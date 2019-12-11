I-TEAM: Paine College's Hollis Hall in need of repairs and upkeep, one mother says

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Paine College has a new president and a new outlook, but some old problems that keep resurfacing.

Students say some of the dorms on campus are in serious need of repair, and parents say it's becoming a health issue.

The college has a rich history in Augusta dating back to 1882. While the history written within these walls makes it so special, it's the history written on the mattresses at Hollis Hall that are raising one mother’s eyebrows.

“They were just really disgusting,” the mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. “Look like they've been there since the school opened. Stains, and just, really, really, really old."

It's not just the stained mattresses; it's the holes in the bathroom ceiling with exposed pipes. She says photos of mold and mildew in the bathroom point to a housekeeping problem.

“I looked in the showers and the toilets,” the mother said. “It just all looked nasty to me.”

It also points to a general lack of upkeep.

“I just felt as a parent, with the tuition we pay for our kids to get a better education, they could live a little better,” the mother said.

Paine's website says Hollis Hall was built in 1967, and it boasts a healthy living environment. But parents say with students paying over $6,000 a year for room and board, students deserve better.

“I think inmates are living better than these kids,” the mother said. “Seriously. A few updates I don't think would hurt.”

We found a complaint with code enforcement from 2015, alleging some similar problems with Paine housing. The complainant cited “moldy bathrooms and air conditioning vents, throw up on toilets and showers, and bed bugs.” But code enforcement was never able to track down the complainant to substantiate the claims, so the case was closed.

“It's just a health issue for me with the mattresses and then a safety concern with the pipes,” the mother said.

We reached out to Paine College last Friday to find out what they are doing about the dorms. They said they would do some fact checking and call us back, but we haven't heard from them since. We also reached out to code enforcement and shared photos. They are investigating.

“I get college life,” the mother said. “I know they're not supposed to live comfortable like they're at home, but I think the conditions could be a little more better than what they are.”

Code enforcement investigators went to Hollis Hall and confirmed the complaints. They say staff told them they were in the process of finding and repairing a leak on the second floor along with other issues.

Code enforcement issued Paine a notice and say they will follow up to make sure those issues are fixed.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.