I-TEAM: New research could bring answers about how COVID-19 spreads

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new research could have world-wide implications. Augusta University researchers are starting a study that could be a game-changer when it comes to coronavirus testing.

This new research could give doctors an idea of how the virus spreads, but it could also help makes tests more accurate.

Our I-TEAM is uncovering new information that could mean big things for Augusta University.

"So what we want to learn is what's the best way to diagnose it," Dr. Jose Vazquez said.

And the infectious disease expert at AU Health just says nose swab tests -- aren't cutting it.

"If you're negative, you have a 20 to 40 percent chance that you have it, but we didn't pick it up," Vaquez said. "As a matter of fact, we have patients in house right now that have full-blown COVID with negative tests."

That could have something to do with the virus' different journey in different patients. The path of the virus starts off the same -- creeping into the upper respiratory system-- to the lower respiratory system -- where it seeps in the blood.

"And then it just kind of rides along with the blood all along the body, and it ends up wherever they feel like it," Vaquez said. "You know, it's like you're going on the highway, and this guy's getting off at Burger King, this one's going to McDonald's and, and all these viruses; one's going to the kidneys, one's going to the brain, one's going to the liver."

But according to Vaquez, doctors don't know why the virus behaves that way, so AU researchers want to find out.

Nasal, oral, blood and stool testing will all be conducted. And the clues found there could help solve the puzzle doctors are having to piece together on the front lines.

"It's a very different infection when we talked, just a couple of weeks ago," Vaquez said.

Meanwhile, News 12 reported that AU was working on another test, one for antibodies in the blood that also could be a game-changer.

"There's been a lot of people who've been saying, 'Oh, I can't get a test. I wish I could get a test. I wish I could get a test, and then I would know.' But what you're saying is, 'Stop worrying about the test', because you're actually working on a better test," Meredith Anderson, I-TEAM reporter said.

"Yes, we're worth definitely work on a better test. Yes, definitely. We're looking at serology," Vaquez said.

To get that better test, doctors are going to the best results: testing people who've had it -- and recovered. AU has FDA approval and 5 donors. That test should start soon as well.

Dr. Vazquez also said the good news is the virus isn't changing or mutating -- and there aren't different strains with it like people see with the flu every year.

