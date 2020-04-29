I-TEAM: Deputies waited on child's improvement before charging mother with cruelty to children

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies say Joelle Curry's 8-year-old brother accidentally shot her more than two weeks ago. But now, the children's mother is arrested in the shooting that left the 2-year-old fighting for her life.

Deputies arrested a man when they say he admitted the gun belonged to him.

But now -- the mother is facing charges, too.

And as our I-Team has learned, she was arrested only a few hours after she sat down for an interview with our Meredith Anderson.

Stephanie Thomas called Anderson today, and we asked her -- did she know about these warrants during the interview Tuesday?

Her answer was an emphatic no -- she says she had no idea at the time.

We checked with Columbia County deputies, and Thomas is telling the truth.

"I don't know," Thomas said during our interview on Tuesday. "It's just hard right now."

At the time, Thomas had no idea things were about to get even harder for her -- not even two hours later.

Our Zoom interview with Thomas ended around noon. Columbia County deputies told us they notified Thomas of the warrants around 1:30 p.m., and she turned herself in around 4:00 p.m.

Thomas said she couldn't say much about the investigation into the shooting, but confirmed DFCS sent her two sons to live with a family member.

"I know they have a job to do and I'm gonna respect them and let them do their job," Thomas said yesterday.

Wednesday is a different story as Thomas is facing three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

One for Joelle -- the two-year-old who was shot -- and another for her son for "accidentally shooting his sister," the warrant said. And a third for their brother who "witnessed" his sister "accidentally being shot."

According to the warrants, deputies found when the shooting happened, Thomas left her kids "unattended in an unsafe environment that she had prior knowledge of."

Thomas told us the shooting happened at her brother's house near where other family members also stay.

In addition to the call today -- she sent us a statement saying, in part, that a Columbia County deputy "told me that I was charged with the child cruelty because I was intoxicated", but was "never given any sobriety test."

RELATED | Latest developments in accidental shooting of 2-year-old

We have learned Columbia County deputies had been waiting on Joelle's condition before moving ahead with any charges.

The little girl wasn't expected to survive that first night, but eight surgeries later, she's still fighting.

"Twelve hours and 8 hours some of them. No vital signs changing. No nothing. She just did it," Thomas said about her daughter during Tuesday's interview.

"That's a miracle," Anderson said.

"Miracle and the doctors know it, and they're loving on her left and right," Thomas said.

And more good news about Joelle, we were told she's set to come off her ventilator Thursday which is a big step for her condition.

Full statement from Stephanie Thomas that was received by our I-TEAM:

"I don’t even know where to begin this whole situation is so overwhelming me. As a mother I was already dealing with so much that the public does not know and I am not sure it is the right time for them to know . I was in the process of removing myself and my children out of a toxic situation and starting over for us due to covid that was put to a hault. Speaking to the officer yesterday he told me that I was charged with the child cruelty because I was intoxicated however I was never given any sobriety test. They are also stating because my child whom was accused of being the trigger person was my minor child who inflicted harm on another child .. I am starting to feel like nobody is speaking for mine and my children’s well being and I am being railroaded as a bad or unfit mother when that is not the case. I don’t know who to reach out to what to say and what not to say for the best interest of my children and myself . I don’t know what lawyer or who is willing to help me but at this point I need all the help I can get.

Signed,

Stephanie Thomas"

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.