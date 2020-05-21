I-TEAM: Most COVID-19 patients hospitalized here aren't from the CSRA, doctors say

Thursday, May 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors at AU Health gathered extensive information about their first 100 patients to paint a picture of what COVID-19 looks like here locally. What they found out is pretty surprising.

Doctors realized just how many people hospitalized in the area weren't actually local.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief of infectious diseases for AU Health, says only 60 percent actually lived in the CSRA.

Twenty percent were from south Georgia and were all linked to that outbreak near Albany. That outbreak traced back to two well-attended funerals. The other 20 percent came from other parts of Georgia and South Carolina, and one from Alabama.

As for age, so far, we have learned our patients tended to be a little younger. Most were in their 60s instead of in their 70s.

When it comes to gender, some studies suggest men get hit harder than women, but Dr. Vazquez says he hasn't seen that here.

"The split between men and women are about the same that we're looking at," Vazquez said. "Again, it's very early on. We're crunching. We have a lot of data in there, and we hope to publish it, hopefully soon."

