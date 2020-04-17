I-TEAM: Local nurse travels to battle against COVID-19 in virus's epicenter

Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A warning from a local nurse working at a New York hospital -- "if you could only see what I see" -- you would take this pandemic seriously. Because she made the decision to risk her own health to help others but wishes others would heed the signs.

"What has your family said? Are they worried about you?" Meredith Anderson, I-TEAM reporter, asked.

"They are," Tami Still, the nurse working in New York, said. "Some of them, you know, of course, they're going to try to talk me out. Are you crazy? Why are you going out there?"

So she made sure to send her family a photo of the layers of her disposable scrubs.

"We wear two pairs of gloves. N-95 mask with the surgical mask over top of that because of the shortage. We're only issued one in 95 masks for the whole shift," Tami said.

Along with shoe covers, eye goggles, and a full face shield and hair covering.

It's her battle armor -- and she needs it because she's right in the middle of a full-fledged war. A war that had New York's governor begging for more soldiers to add to the small army of people just like Tami enlisted.

"We have requested out of state healthcare workers. God bless America. 21,000 people have volunteered from out of state to come into NY state, I thank them, I thank their patriotism," Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of New York, said.

In New York City alone -- there are more than 123,000 cases of COVID-19 with almost 11,500 deaths.

"It's just, it's, it's just so overwhelming," Tami said.

Tami is assigned to North Central Bronx, part of a group looking to add an extra 3,000 ICU beds to its 11 hospitals by May 1.

"One thing I have definitely realized being here in New York: this virus doesn't care how old you are, what race you are, who you are, where you come from. It's hitting everybody," she said.

Meanwhile, nobody is allowed to visit, so nurses have had to take on another role: as support systems.

"A lot of us nurses, you know, have been trying to help in that aspect by Facetime, you know, using our cell phones to Facetime their families, so the ones that are well enough to talk to their families, they can see their loved ones and talk to them, and it does make a difference to the patient," Tami said.

Unfortunately, many of the patients don't make it, though. It makes Tami think of the people back home, here in the two-state -- and how many people she saw were not practicing social distancing.

"This is very serious, and until people take it seriously," she said. "It's not going to go away. It's just going to keep getting worse."

She hopes she's making it better though, in both her actions and her words, so we don't end up the next place in need of extra healthcare heroes.

Tami has already finished one week of a four-week contract in New York but she told News 12, that she already plans to extend her stay.

To here, nursing is a calling -- her calling -- and she'll help as long as she can.

