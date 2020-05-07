I-TEAM: Kids are doing pretty good at social distancing

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Our I-TEAM is sharing what one local doctor calls good news to report when it comes to COVID-19 and kids -- and not just talking about a small number of children being infected.

Our Meredith Anderson has learned -- kids also don't seem to be infecting others as much as experts first thought.

Back in March, COVID-19 tests here locally were scarce, so not many kids at all were being tested at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

Kids like Sylas Collins -- who needs breathing treatments for severe asthma. When he started having coronavirus symptoms, his doctor wrote this order for a COVID-19 test.

He was never able to get one because even with his underlying condition, kids weren't considered high risk. But he's since made a full recovery.

Now, two months later, Dr. Jim Wilde of Children's Hospital of Georgia tells the I-TEAM, the hospital has been able to test hundreds of kids -- and the good news so far -- only 7 have tested positive.

"Now some people are arguing, well they're, they're out there, we're just not catching them," Dr. Wilde said. "Well, the kids that were screening, our kids that have symptoms that are suspicious for the virus. And they're coming up negative."

Even better news, no kids have died her locally from COVID-19. In fact, none have even been sick enough to end up in the pediatric ICU.

On top of that -- Dr. Wilde believes the number of kids who are asymptomatic carriers is also very, very low. But again, this virus is still such new territory, so kids still need to take precautions.

Social distancing is still a must -- in New York, there are now more than 60 cases of kids with a mysterious illness some believe is tied to coronavirus. This illness has also been seen in the U.K. as well.

