I-TEAM: Kemp given thousands for re-election by healthcare lobbyists as he granted them COVID-19 immunity

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Families cannot sue nursing homes or any medical facility as Georgia remains under a public health state of emergency.

Gov. Brian Kemp gave legal immunity to the healthcare industry during the pandemic, and we found that came just months after accepting hefty campaign contributions from healthcare lobbyists.

We combed through more than 200 pages of campaign contributions and found Kemp accepted more than $70,000 from the healthcare industry in January alone and more than 50 percent of those donations came from one nursing home giant in Georgia -- PruittHealth.

We first told you in April that Kemp signed an order temporarily classifying hospital and nursing home employees as “emergency management workers.” Under state law, emergency management workers cannot be held liable for death or injury.

Simply put, you can't sue if your loved one dies of COVID-19 in their care.

“I think the immunity statute that the governor put in place is a perfect example of the healthcare industries influence over our state government,” patient advocate Caleb Connor said.

Connor has spent his career fighting big nursing home companies like PruittHealth.

More than 20 patients have died from COVID-19 at the PruittHealth’s Albany location in South Georgia. More than 120 are positive for the virus.

Our analysis of state data found COVID-19 is now in 27 of PruittHealth facilities in Georgia, including one here in Augusta.

“Obviously in a state like Georgia where Pruitt is a major player and has a very strong relationship with our governor, you see these kinds of executive orders being passed,” Connor said.

We examined hundreds of pages of campaign contribution reports from Georgia government transparency and campaign finance commission.

We found the owner of PruittHealth and his family donated $36,000 to Kemp’s 2022 re-election campaign in January.

The month before, they gave more than $16,000. We found the healthcare industry as a whole has donated nearly $150,000 to Kemp's campaign since August of last year.

“The problem is this needed supplies, the needed support, meaning additional staff that’s needed for appropriate infection control, those are available resources and they just cost money and rather than beef up staffing and pay workers a fair wage, instead the nursing home industry is funneling millions of dollars lobbying efforts to seek executive orders to immunize them instead of taking that money to ensure their facilities are appropriately staff paying a competitive wage to draw interest,” Connor said.

Meanwhile, nursing home patients make up for nearly half of COVID-19 deaths in Georgia.

We did reach out to PruittHealth for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.

