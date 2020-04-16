I-TEAM: 'It's really a furlough disguised as a layoff': New layoff agreement at Plant Vogtle could affect thousands of families

Thursday, April 16, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The number of workers at Plant Vogtle with coronavirus has doubled to more than 40 in just the past week, but our I-Team has been digging into conditions even before the first positive test result.

Last month, we showed you empty soap dispensers and dirty bathrooms after Georgia Power said it added hand-washing stations and stepped up cleaning efforts.

Then, a pipe fitter blew the whistle after going to Vogtle's medical clinic twice before ending up in the emergency room.

Now we’re learning about a new layoff agreement that could affect thousands of families.

A memorandum obtained by News 12 lays it out in black and white: to fight the "COVID-19 crisis," "a reduction in force is necessary."

"It's really a furlough disguised as a layoff because union members aren't supposed to take furloughs,” one worker, who did not want to be identified, said.

This worker was too afraid to show his face or even let you hear his voice for fear of retaliation.

The same goes for a group leader who wanted to speak -- the worker said he didn’t feel safe.

"I don't,” the worker said. “I don't think that there's enough being done."

Both came to the I-Team about this brand new union agreement where instead of "mandating who is laid off," they'll start with people who "agree to be laid off." As part of this deal, those who walk now will be "eligible for rehire ahead of others on the referral list."

"Well, I can't really afford to, I don't live week to week, but I do, I do need a job. I, you know, have a family to support,” one of the workers said.

So he says he'll risk his health instead of his job. It's also a difficult decision for the other worker.

"My wife wants me to check the layoff, but I haven't decided yet,” the worker said.

“I gotta make sure it's in stone there's a return date."

Meanwhile, yet another source on the inside sent photos of masks. We’re told they have been given to some employees, but they miss a key component: filters. One worker even laughed about it on a Facebook post.

“Obviously what they're doing is not working,” one of the workers said. “I mean there are 43 confirmed positives in less than two weeks. So, I'm sorry in less than a week."

A state official who also asked to not be identified said when he recently visited, he was given a pair of "porous work gloves and a dust mask."

"While there, I didn't see one person with a mask, everyone was wearing the same gloves they gave me,” the official said. “Several were taking them off every minute or two because they couldn't operate their phones with them on. I even saw one guy pulling off his glove with his teeth to answer his phone."

"I am not going back there until they get serious.”

The group leader believes the "reduction in force" isn't serious enough.

“I think they should close it down for maybe 4 weeks and see where the numbers stand, and bring people back and continue on,” the group leader said.

That's because he says he's not just worried about his wife and children. He's worried about his workers -- the ones he feels responsible for -- and the dangers they face by staying on the job.

"We aren't just there for the company. We're there for the people that work for us, you know they're like family to us,” the group leader said. “We spend more time with them throughout the day than we do with our own family."

According to an agreement, workers who agree to the layoff will be eligible for unemployment that managers will file for them. They would also be eligible for a new federal supplement that adds an extra $600 a week through July 31.

