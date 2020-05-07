I-TEAM: Is a mysterious illness in kids linked to COVID-19?

Thursday, May 7, 2020

There are now more than 60 reports of kids in New York coming down with a mysterious illness, possibly linked to coronavirus, and it's grabbing the attention of the American Heart Association and concerned parents nationwide. (Source: WRDW)

New York's Department of Health was sounding the alarm this week linking "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome" with COVID-19.

So far, they've seen 64 possible cases of kids with a rash, myocarditis or inflammation of the heart, fever, even organ dysfunction, that come days to weeks after COVID-19.

"That resembles both Kawasaki disease and toxic shock," Dr. Jim Wilde said.

Wilde, with the Children's Hospital of Georgia, and isn't ready to directly link them to coronavirus just yet, but he does believe it's a possibility.

"There are at least some suspicions that there may be higher numbers of Kawasaki disease and or toxic shock in patients with COVID-19," he said.

The American Heart Association also warning of this possibility, but also putting it in context -- remindng parents it "remains very infrequent."

Last month, the World Health Organization referenced it happening too in some European countries, adding it seems to be very rare.

In fact, "rare' seems to be the overall coronavirus storyline so far when it comes to kids.

"The average across the country is about one or two patients per ICU, and we've had none in our ICU so far," Dr. Wilde said.

And not a lot of positive tests either at the Children's Hospital of Georgia. Wilde says our local number of kids with COVID-19 stands at seven.

"We've had to admit very few kids to the Augusta University Children's Hospital with COVID-19," Wilde said. "We've admitted only three or four that I'm aware of, and all of them did fine. All of them have gone home."

Which is why news of what's happening in New York is both puzzling and troubling since their numbers seem to be high.

Still, it's important to remember all numbers coming out of New York, not just those involving kids, seem to be high right now.

Meanwhile, Wilde is confident our low numbers are truly low, and not because we weren't testing as many kids at first.

"I don't think we're necessarily missing a lot of kids. I think we're just not getting a lot of infections in kids," he said.

And that goes for asymptomatic carriers in kids too.

But for parents, it's important to remember this still a new virus, and in the meantime, play dates still need to be outside only, with kids still staying six-feet-apart.

