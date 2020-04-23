I-TEAM: Is a 3-week shelter-in-place order enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia?

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today marks the 20th day since Gov. Brian Kemp enacted a shelter-in-place order.

Georgia was one of the last states shut down and now is one of the first states to reopen. Kemp used data to defend both of his decisions.

April 3 -- when the shelter-in-place began -- feels like a lifetime ago. We started staying in our homes and avoiding public places three long weeks ago, but many are asking is it long enough?

Many -- from Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and President Donald Trump -- have questioned the decision.

“We certainly don’t want to undo what progress has already been made so far already,” Davis said.

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with -- strongly -- with his decision,” Trump said.

But all along, Kemp has defended his choice, citing data as the ultimate guide in his decision.

The state’s coronavirus task force, as well as the White House, relies on data from the University of Washington. The I-Team found the model in early April predicted a health care crisis in Georgia by the end of the month.

“In addition, new models show hospitals will need more time to prepare for hospital surge capacity,” Kemp said in remarks on April 2.

Kemp signed the shelter-in-place order to buy time for the hospitals. Did it work? New numbers show it did.

The model now shows Georgia will have enough resources now with no shortage of ventilators, ICU beds, or hospital beds projected.

MORE | View the University of Washington's COVID-19 models.

We showed you the model before the shelter-in-place earlier this month. It showed the state would be short nearly 1,000 ICU beds and 2,000 hospital beds.

The new model also shows Georgia will peak on April 28 -- three days later than previously projected. We did find this new model is less precise with estimating deaths.

"If we all resume to what we believe to be the normalcy of life and going back to doing things the way we’ve always done them, we will continue to see a spread and an increase in confirmed positive cases and likely death,” Mayor Davis said earlier this week.

The current model we showed you that the White House is also using reflects the current stay at home orders staying in effect largely until June 22. we can expect that model to change once again after Georgia reopens.

