I-TEAM: Internet providers preparing for influx of students using data for school

March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – With local schools moving to remote learning and more parents working from home due to coronavirus concerns, internet providers have already noticed a shift in usage.

Add in more people who will be under self-quarantine in the next few weeks, and those numbers will are likely going to rise exponentially as video streaming services are utilized at all times of the day.

Our I-Team checked with local providers to see how they plan to handle the extra volume and traffic. We also found out dome ways they are trying to help as many people as possible stay connected.

Comcast-Xfinity

Comcast is offering 60 days of free Internet Essentials service for households that meet the criteria to be considered “low income” and sign up for the package that runs $9.99 a month. For new and existing customers with Internet Essentials service, they are boosting the Internet Essentials speed from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps. Comcast says you will receive a free self-install kit that includes a cable modem and Wi-FI router. “There will be no term contract or credit check and no shipping fee,” Comcast said in a news release.

Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

“With so many people working and educating from home, we want our customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans for 60 days giving all customers Unlimited data for no additional charge,” a Comcast spokesperson said.

Comcast also promises to not disconnect a customer’s Internet service or charge late fees if they call to alert the company they cannot pay bills during the outbreak. Reps will help you figure out payment plans and other options.

When asked if Comcast can handle the increase in volume, a company spokesperson had this to say: “We engineer our network capacity to handle spikes and shifts in usage patterns, and we continuously test, monitor and enhance our systems and network to ensure they are ready to support customer usage as needed. Our engineers and technicians staff our network operations centers 24/7 to ensure network performance and reliability. Our network is engineered, tested and monitored to withstand heavy traffic. We are micro monitoring network usage and watching the load on the network nationally and locally. So far we have seen some shift in usage patterns toward more daytime usage in areas that have moved to a work from home environment, but the overall peaks are still well within our network’s capability.”

Atlantic Broadband

Here is a news release from the company:

“We’ve conducted extensive business continuity preparations and, by investing heavily in our broadband network, we’re ready to accommodate increased levels of demand during this time, with no data caps, especially as work-from-home arrangements become increasingly necessary. We’ll also give first priority to network maintenance and service-related appointments for homes and businesses to ensure customer connectivity.”

We also want you to know that we have customer care options available that can be accessed from home so that you can quickly get answers and resolve issues:

Online and digital self-service: At any time, you can connect with us using convenient self-service tools on our website (and mobile apps that can be downloaded from the Apple and Android app stores). You can troubleshoot services, reboot modems and boxes, check and pay balances, upgrade services, enjoy services remotely, and more.

Bill payment options: We have convenient online billing options so that you do not need to travel to an office location to make a payment. See here for more details.

In addition to these measures, to ensure that you and our customers continue to have access to these services:

-Until further notice, we will not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

-Until further notice, we will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers might normally incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

AT&T

Here is a news release from the company:

“Consistent with FCC Chairman Pai’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” announced today and concerns raised by members of Congress, which we share, AT&T is proud to support our customers by pledging that, for the next 60 days, we will:

-Not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

-Waive any late payment fees that any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer may incur because of economic hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

-Keep our public Wi-Fi hotspots open for any American who needs them.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing many hardships. If you find yourself in financial trouble and unable to pay your bill, we’re here to help you. Please contact us at 800-288-2020 for AT&T broadband, residential wireless or small business services and 611 from your AT&T device for wireless.

To provide further relief and support, AT&T announced:

-Unlimited AT&T Home Internet – All AT&T consumer home internet wireline customers, as well as Fixed Wireless Internet, can use unlimited internet data. Additionally, we’ll continue to offer internet access for qualifying limited income households at $10 a month through our Access from AT&T program.

-AT&T World Connect Advantage – Business customers currently on or who purchase an AT&T World Connect Advantage package receive 50% off the current rate in a monthly bill credit (max $7.50/mo.).*

-Helping You Work and Learn Remotely – Businesses, universities and schools can keep their teams and classrooms connected through conference calls and video conferencing with Cisco Webex Meetings with AT&T for 90-days, and seamlessly forward calls to both mobile and landline phones with AT&T IP Flexible Reach.

-Distance Learning – AT&T is underwriting expenses for a “one-stop” resource center to support eLearning Days from the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) available to all educators in schools to help them handle school closures and the increase in virtual learning due to COVID-19.

