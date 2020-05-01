I-TEAM: Instacart shoppers beware: Scams are possible on the popular shopping app

Friday, May 1, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock.

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- So, have you heard of Instacart? It’s a service that allows people to call on others to go shopping for them using a list of items.

But just like many things, there’s always someone taking advantage. And the people appear to be pretty bold, too.

Instacart does have the shoppers’ personal information, and think of all the people who have surveillance cameras these days.

Not to mention, when you see a list of items you don’t have, it’s not exactly hard to figure out who probably does.

"I actually wasn't even -- I'm planning on doing a grocery delivery that evening, but realized that I was out of coffee, and I can't live without my coffee,” Paula said.

So Paula went shopping via her Kroger app, and almost instantly, an Instacart shopper was on it.

But when I say this person went the extra mile at the Kroger in Aiken -- I'm actually talking about the mile-long receipt with a lot of extra.

“This was 111 items on my shopping list, six were mine,” Paula said. “The rest were all items that she purchased that were cleaning items, I had no cleaning items on my list."

Things like dryer sheets, Febreze, glass cleaner, and laundry detergent.

"My actual total on my credit card is $740 to get it because it includes the tip,” Paula said.

Not exactly the coffee run she had in mind. But then again, she also never expected to see a familiar face behind a Facebook post, selling a lot of the same items charged to her card.

“She's now posted the address of the storage unit where she's selling all the items,” Paula said. “She's so smart."​

Surely, this had to be a one-time thing, right?

"You're not even a good criminal,” Steffany, who also had a similar issue, said. “Like, seriously."

It seems the dirty work continued across the river in Richmond County -- this time, on Steffany's dime.

"I bought some Clorox toilet cleaner. She bought nine of those. And that came to $88. I got some wood floor cleaner, five of those for $36, the Swiffer -- six of those for $93,” Steffany said.

But her Ring camera captured a one-bag delivery. Steffany knew that couldn't be right.

"Instead of me buying five items, I paid for 23, and she kept 22 of those items and brought one item to my door,” Steffany said.

So what happened? Surveillance pictures from the Aiken Kroger of that same woman and another person being arrested.

When we asked the Aiken Department of Public Safety to confirm, they said two 17-year-olds had been arrested, booked as juveniles, issued trespass notices, and released to their parents.

Steffany and Paula reported this to law enforcement and to Instacart.

Steffany says she'll get a refund for all but that one item she actually did get. She'll still have to pay the delivery fee.

"I don't see why I'm paying $26.60 for a product that was $9 after everything that happened,” Steffany said.

Paula, meanwhile, got her most important item.

"I did get my bananas and my coffee and my soy milk,” Paula said.

But, she also wants to warn others in the event this ever happens again.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.