I-TEAM: Increased COVID-19 cases in GA, SC has many asking if second wave is here

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what has lead to the spike of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and Georgia but what we know the states have increased cases and has relaxed stay at home orders. Both are factors health officials say can lead to an increase in new cases.

Remember the scenes of packed beached on Memorial Day along the Carolina coast after weeks of staying indoors? Health officials warned crowds to continue social distancing efforts over the holiday.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 begin to show up two days to two weeks after exposure to the virus.

Now two weeks after the holiday weekend, DHEC reported the highest jump in new cases in a single day across South Carolina at 542 new cases. Data shows Horry County, which includes Myrtle Beach, had 61 new cases, a record high for the beach community.

A rolling heat map shows the growing number of new cases over the last two weeks. The biggest growth is in the state’s largest cities, but coastal communities are seeing an increase.

We found what's more -- the number of total COVID-19 tests coming back positive are also increasing in South Carolina about nine percent of the more than 240,000 South Carolinians.

Georgia became the first state to lift shelter in place orders five weeks ago. Data from the Department of Public Health shows the state peaked at the end of April 24 and then dropped the second week of May. Data shows cases began to increase again towards the end of May.

We spoke with Dr. Phil Coule with Augusta University Health about the increase in new cases last week.

“Well, we are seeing a little bit of a second spike of COVID-19 occurring in the state it would appear. There is certainly an uptick in the data that would suggest that," Coule said.

We first told you Georgia's Hancock County ranked 6th in the state for most deaths per capita a month ago. Data now shows Hancock County now leads the state with most COVID-19 deaths per capita.

Most of the deaths have occurred in two of the county’s nursing homes. Nursing home deaths account for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Georgia. In Richmond County, 11 patients have died at Windermere Health and RehabilitationCcenter, four at Kentwood Nursing Center, and according to data from the Department of Community Health, the most recent surge in deaths in a local long term care facility is at Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. As of Friday, eight patients have died of the virus there.

The impact of the protests that began a week ago in our area is still unknown and is most likely not reflected in this data.

“I do think if we have a second wave to be careful not to blame it on events," Coule said. "It could be related or it could be that we were already having an uptick that occurred prior to these incidents.”

Little is known about the spread of the virus during the heat of the summer months, but incoming data over the next few weeks should shed light on it.

The good news is that both Georgia and South Carolina still have about 30 percent of its ICU beds open. If you remember back a few months ago, one of the biggest concerns from health officials was a surge in COVID would lead to a shortage of beds.

