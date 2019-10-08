I-TEAM: In the market for Botox? Keep these tips in mind

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – With age comes wisdom – and well lines.
We welcome the wisdom, but not all of us may welcome wrinkles. The availability of Botox makes it more convenient than ever to erase unwanted lines, but there's also a risk that comes with convenience.
From day spas to Groupon deals, getting a little work done has never been easier or riskier.
Don’t you wish we looked as picture perfect as our Instagram feed?
But in real life, the sun and time will age us.
Dr. Christopher Ewart is in the business of making people look forever young.
“Botox is a muscle blocker wherever I inject it,” Ewart said. “It can prevent lines as well as take care of the lines you already have.”
But these days, Botox is as easy as a few clicks.
This summer, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to doctors and consumers about distributors of fake Botox. The FDA not only warns the drug may not work, but it also could be dangerous to consumers. The Washington Post reported patients received fake Botox injections from a Groupon deal they purchased in Florida.
"In fact we had Groupon reps contact us and said, ‘Hey, would you like to do a Groupon special?’ That's not something we do,” Ewart said.
The more people who sign up for a Groupon, the more money the doctor makes. A cheaper product would mean a bigger profit.
So how do you tell the difference between what is real and what is counterfeit? Ewart points to medical documentation and the FDA’s authorized dealer list:
