I-TEAM: In the market for Botox? Keep these tips in mind

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – With age comes wisdom – and well lines.

We welcome the wisdom, but not all of us may welcome wrinkles. The availability of Botox makes it more convenient than ever to erase unwanted lines, but there's also a risk that comes with convenience.

From day spas to Groupon deals, getting a little work done has never been easier or riskier.

Don’t you wish we looked as picture perfect as our Instagram feed?

But in real life, the sun and time will age us.

Dr. Christopher Ewart is in the business of making people look forever young.

“Botox is a muscle blocker wherever I inject it,” Ewart said. “It can prevent lines as well as take care of the lines you already have.”

But these days, Botox is as easy as a few clicks.

This summer, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to doctors and consumers about distributors of fake Botox. The FDA not only warns the drug may not work, but it also could be dangerous to consumers. The Washington Post reported patients received fake Botox injections from a Groupon deal they purchased in Florida.

"In fact we had Groupon reps contact us and said, ‘Hey, would you like to do a Groupon special?’ That's not something we do,” Ewart said.

The more people who sign up for a Groupon, the more money the doctor makes. A cheaper product would mean a bigger profit.

So how do you tell the difference between what is real and what is counterfeit? Ewart points to medical documentation and the FDA’s authorized dealer list:

AmerisourceBergen®

Anda Pharmaceuticals Inc

BellcoGenerics

Besse® Medical

Burlington Drug Co Inc

Cardinal Health Inc

Clint Pharmaceuticals

Dakota Drug Inc

DMS Pharmaceutical Group Inc

Harvard (Great Lakes)

HD Smith

Henry Schein

Kinray Inc

Lifeline Pharmaceuticals

Louisiana Wholesale Drug Co Inc

McKesson

Metro Medical

Miami-Luken Inc

Morris & Dickson Co LLC

NC Mutual Drug

ProPharma Distribution LLC

PSS (Physician Sales & Service)

R&S Northeast LLC

Rochester Drug Co-Op

Seacoast Medical LLC

Smith Drug Co

Southern Anesthesia & Surgical Inc

Value Drug Co

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.