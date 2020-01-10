I-TEAM: How do you check for radon in your home?

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – With January being National Radon Month, we have been investigating high levels of radon concentrated in part of Aiken County.

One out of 10 homes in zip code 29803 tested above a four. The EPA considers results over a four unsafe.

So how do you stay safe? It starts with a radon testing kit.

Radon occurs naturally in the environment. The gas is odorless and colorless and potentially deadly. High doses can cause cancer, which is why everyone should test their home for it.

You can pick up a radon test kit at Lowes or if you live in South Carolina, you can order one from DHEC.

It's a pretty simple test. You need to make sure the temperature in your home stays between 36 and 84 degrees. A good place to put it is near a thermostat or a lampshade. You want to avoid humid areas like a bathroom and kitchen or near a window. The best places are interior areas where you spend most of your time.

We tested a WRDW office that has no windows and is away from the outside door. You need to leave the packet out for at least three days.

After that, all you have to do is mail it off.

It took about a week to get the results back. The radon level in our office was 1.7, which is below the EPA’s action level of a four. You can participate in DHEC’s free radon program if you are a South Carolina resident.

