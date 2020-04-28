I-TEAM: Reports indicate 3D-printed COVID-19 testing swabs were breaking off in nasal cavities

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Seventeen long-term care facilities in CSRA have COVID-19 cases.

To stop the spread, Gov. Brian Kemp began prioritizing testing nursing home patients even without symptoms. But our I-Team found hiccups in the state’s effort to increase testing.

One hiccup in testing is with the swab used itself, developed by AU. The 3D swabs were actually breaking off in patients’ noses. The second hiccup is a delay in the test results being reported to the state.

We uncovered nursing home patients account for more than 40 percent of the total coronavirus deaths in Georgia.

More than 400 patients have died, and the virus is now in more than 300 facilities across the state.

Kemp has prioritized testing in nursing homes but that might be easier said than done as our I-Team discovered.

The outbreak seemed to happen overnight.

Seventy-six of the 80 patients at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation are now positive for COVID-19. Six are now dead. Outbreaks like this are one of the reasons the Dental College of Georgia began manufacturing 3D testing swabs.

“I do think testing is very important in that patient population and this is an effort to make sure we make that available to our most vulnerable population," Dr. Phillip Coule, AU's chief medical officer, said.

AU is where they are making about 5,000 swabs a day to send across the state, many to nursing homes.

Coule did not deny the 3D printed tests were breaking.

“So, we have had some breakage," Coule said.

In an email to the I-Team, a source at another nursing home - Pruitt Health Augusta writes of testing results:

"They would not be back the next day due to problems with the 3D test kit plastic swabs breaking off in people noses and having to be extracted," the note said.

"We did have some breakage happen and our staff have reported to us very early on we seemed to have more breakage than the normally anticipated," Coule said.

We reached out to PruittHealth about these issues - a spokesperson said the National Guard administered the tests. Two tests kits broke and testing was stopped immediately.

Coule told me breakage can happen even with commercial test swabs.

"In most cases what happens is as one is attempting to obtain the sample with the swab, you end up breaking it and you just reach in and grab out and you have to start over," he said.

But the problem with AU's 3D swabs seemed more than usual, caused by these unusual times.

“What it was doing is we were sterilizing these too long in an attempt to make sure we were being extra careful. What we inadvertently did was sterilized them a little too long which made them brittle and increased some of the breakage," Coule said.

Coule says his team has fixed the problem with the 3D swabs. We wanted to know more about another problem brought to us by families and nurses in these facilities.

Why don’t they know the test results yet? How long does it take for the tests to come back?

"So we are getting results to the nursing homes within 48 hours -- often much sooner than that," Coule said.

PruittHealth publishes the COVID-19 data of each of its nursing homes. We have been tracking 70+ pending results at each of Pruitt’s two local facilities since last week.

The majority still show spending. We do not know which lab PruittHealth used, but a spokesperson did tell the National Guard tested nine patients at PruittHealth Augusta and all nine results came back negative.

“There are some challenges with the communication flow with us back to nursing home and then the nursing home reporting those to the state," Coule said.

Reports needed -- timely -- to battle the invisible enemy within our nursing homes.

The PruittHealth spokesperson also told us they report testing results to the state once a day before 2 p.m. and maintains PruittHealth has been testing aggressively for COVID-19 at many of its locations.

Statement from Pruitt Health to our inquiry about the 70+ pending results at its two Augusta facilities:

“Thanks for checking. I confirmed with the PruittHealth team that the census numbers automatically go to 'pending' when a center is set to be tested. Because testing was stopped, these numbers have remained locked in at 'pending.' The team will be logging in on the back end of the website to manually remove them from 'pending' status until testing is rescheduled.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.