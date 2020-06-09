I-TEAM: 'That was just stupid': Health experts clean up COVID-19 confusion after WHO mess up

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The World Health Organization is back-tracking after what appears to be some misinformation, and it's caused a lot of confusion for people about the coronavirus.

We went straight to the chief of infectious diseases at Augusta University Health, and he did not mince words.

Dr. Jose Vazquez says he fears some of the damage can't be undone.

On Monday, the World Health Organization said this:

"From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO infectious disease epidemiologist said.

That's actually a bit of a bombshell considering it directly contradicts what the CDC says as well as the chief of infectious diseases at AU.

"Why they did that, I don't know,” Vazquez said. “That was just stupid from those people that are paid a lot of money to be the medical counselors of the world, right? Or the health counselors of the world."

Vazquez says people who are asymptomatic absolutely are able to transmit the virus to others. That's the logic behind wearing masks and social distancing, not so much to protect ourselves, but to protect others.

"The folks that have no symptoms before they develop symptoms are full of virus. They're probably the highest spreaders of all,” Dr. Vazquez said.

Vazquez broke down how three groups are at play in how a virus spreads.

The first one, he calls a “no-brainer” is the group that actually shows symptoms. But, there are two groups under the asymptomatic umbrella: the ones who don't ever have symptoms, and those who are presymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at first but then develop them.

"That's the arm that we think has the highest rate of virus in patients and that's the one that we think really, really carries that and is the super, super spreaders if you will,” Vazquez said.

The WHO epidemiologist later took to Twitter to make some “additional points”, but it might have been too late.

"You know they've now confused the hell out of millions and millions and millions of people, you know, so I think the WHO has to get their act together. They really have. It's one stumble after another,” Vazquez said.

Back in April, President Donald Trump announced he was halting funding to the WHO while his administration would assess the role the who played in allegedly mismanaging the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Vazquez says he's noticed one mistake after another from the WHO.

"Seems like once a month they come up with something that they have to walk back but when you're walking back 24 or 48 hours later, you've done a lot of damage,” he said.

In this recent case, he worries people who didn't get the update might not be as careful. He says it's important we still wear masks and still keep our distance.

Dr. Vazquez says he also hasn't forgotten how the WHO characterized the virus back at the beginning of the year.

"I don't trust anything coming out of their mouth,” he said. “Remember, they're the ones that said that this virus wasn't transmissible, it was not a big deal back in January."

But then, it became a huge deal, jumping from continent to continent and country to country.

And while we're all ready to put this chapter behind us and get back to normal, Vazquez says, not so fast. We need to keep doing what we're doing for the time being.

"Nothing has changed. Nothing should change. At this point in time, it's still the same thing,” he said.

And good news, Vazquez says AU is down to fewer than 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Only a handful, he says, are still in the ICU.

Diagram of presymptomatic and asymptomatic carriers per Dr. Vazquez of AU:

