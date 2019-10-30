I-TEAM: Halloween costumes have their own tricks and treats that could put kids in danger

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Adorable little ghouls, ghosts, and witches will soon begin invading neighborhoods.

Their costumes can cause a real life fright. Certain makeup, costumes, and masks can put trick or treaters in danger.

The government requires all costumes to be flame-resistant. However, costumes coming from overseas may not meet U.S. standards, meaning it could put your little one in danger.

Check the label. Look for flame resistant: polyester or nylon. Avoid fabrics made out of cotton, linen, and silk.

Makeup can make turn the sweetest looking angles into evil looking devils. It can also cause severe reactions. What kind is safe to use and where? Check the list of ingredients on the label.

Look for names of colors, then compare to the summary of color additives on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. If a color is not on the list, don't use the makeup. Also pay attention to the fine print. Some colors aren't allowed near the eyes.

Speaking of eyes, cat or demon eyes may add to a costume, but certain novelty contacts can also cause infections, scratches to the cornea, and even blindness.

The FDA regulates contracts. Check the FDA’s approved contact list before purchasing.

According to SAFE Kids, a safety advocacy group, children are twice as likely to be hit and killed on Halloween. Add reflective tape to their costume before they go trick or treating.

