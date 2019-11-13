I-TEAM: Grovetown teen's story of mental illness just one of an untold many across GA

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – “I just feel like a volcano fixing to erupt,” Earl Torkkola said. “I started shaking, and well, it just explodes.”

Earl calls it an episode or a crisis that medicine doesn’t always help.

Earl got some bad news before he sat down with us. Mainly, that he would be unable to return to his school following an incident several weeks back.

Still, Earl admits anywhere is better than jail. He was still being held at the Columbia County Detention Center when his parents first talked to us about taking care of Earl.

“It’s a 24-hour job,” Tina Torkkola said.

Tina’s private struggle became public and spoke for a lot of local parents who were also suffering in silence.

"If I didn't have a supportive family, the coping mechanisms, or the medication, I would probably be dead by now,” Earl said. Either that, or locked away somewhere."

Earl might feel alone, but he's certainly not alone. According to 2020 projections, the State of Mental Health in America shows "youth mental health is worsening."

In just 5 years, the number of those from 12 to 17 years old with a MDE, or major depressive episode, increased from more than 8 ½ percent to about 13 percent. To put that into perspective, that's a million additional kids -- kids like Earl who could hear voices.

"It's nobody ever yelling,” Earl said. “It's like a whisper, but it's clear. You can understand what they're saying."

Is it a man’s voice or a woman’s?

“It can be both,” Earl said.

"Sometimes, they're both talking at the same time, and you don't know which one to listen to."

What do they say?

"They usually, well, not anymore, but they used to tell me to hurt people, well, and I've started taking medications to help with that,” Earl said.

But he says medicine doesn't always work, and care isn't easy to find.

According to Mental Health America, it's especially a problem in the 2-state. South Carolina ranks dead last. Georgia comes in at number 45.

Sometimes, Earl says he feels alone.

“But I can rely on my stuffed animals to talk to when I don't feel like talking to another human,” Earl said. “Talk to the dogs. Even though neither of those can talk back."

Our area took a bit hit last summer when AU Medical ended its long-term, in-patient mental health care program. That means none of our local hospitals -- besides the VA -- offer that kind of care. So where do patients end up? A lot of times, it’s the ER.

Our I-Team looked at Emergency Room Visits for "Mental and Behavioral Disorders" for the last 10 years. In Georgia - we found more than a million visits.

And, as more and more programs disappeared, we found more and more young people were showing up to the ER for mental and behavioral help.

Here's what we found in 2009 into 2018.

In all ages groups, 10-14, 15-17, and 18-19, the number of ER visits for mental health help went way up. We also looked at the county-level where things weren't all that different for Richmond County. But consider this, the 2019 numbers aren't out yet, meaning these numbers still reflect when AU's program was still open.

"I just hope I encouraged some more people to come out of the shadows and talk about it. Because it's something people need to know about,” Earl said.

But Earl also wants you to know he takes responsibility for his actions.

“No, I don’t want it to be an excuse,” Earl said.

But he wanted to explain in hope it could help another teenager just like him.

"You can't just make the rain go away instantly,” Earl said. “It has to do what the rain does. Just like mental illness. Depression's gotta do what depression does.”

Earl even says if you are reading this right now, and you're struggling with the same thing, he's willing to talk to you. Send us a message and we can get you connected.

