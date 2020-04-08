I-TEAM: Frustration growing among small businesses due to COVID-19 troubles

Wednesday, April 7, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Frustration grows among small business owners as they try to get financial help to continue to pay their employees. The application process for the payment protection program is open, but business owners are hitting roadblock after roadblock.

The plan allows small business owners to borrow an amount up to eight weeks of their payroll plus two weeks overhead. The loan is to keep small businesses open and employees paid, but it’s no good if banks won’t process the loan.

The longer the machines run at Custom Machine and Welding, the longer Dean Durand can pay his employees, but he needs financial help to continue to do both. He expected his bank to process his loan this week.

“It’s real frustrating,” Durand said.

It didn’t happen.

“We got a call from the banker saying we need to find an alternative source to get our loan processed because we didn’t have an outstanding loan with the bank,” Durand said. “I just paid off a substantial note in October with them.”

He isn’t the only small business owner feeling outrage. Lawyer Brad Owensby was also denied the loan.

“If you don’t have a loan with First Citizens then they won’t process your application,” Owensby said.

Other small business owners, like Steve in Graniteville, expressed their frustration with the banks during a conference call with Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott on Wednesday.

“Wells Fargo is my business bank and they opened only a short time on Sunday and they said they got their quota of $10 million in loans and they aren’t taking anymore and I just can’t get a bank me to process my loan,” Steve said. “Wells Fargo isn’t doing it and I am stuck past April 15th payroll. I just don’t have anything.”

“What’s happened here is they have had a big rush of people wanting to borrow money and their capital to loan ratio has gotten out of whack, so Wells Fargo is getting a $10 billion limit, so the Federal Reserve going to take them over themselves and that will allow Wells Fargo to get back in the lending business.”

But that won’t happen until Congress approves more money.

“These community banks are the ones doing it the quickest because they don’t have all the constraints of the 2008-2009 law. You should see more banks online. You should see them getting it done quicker here,” the senators said.

Loan officers at Queensboro Bank are working as quickly as they can to process the more than 850 applications from local business owners here and in savannah. Bill Thompson tells us they fall behind processing the loans each time the small business administration updates its guidance for the payment protection program. Queensboro gets about two updates a day from them.

“Right now, I don’t have the funds to pay my bills and my employees and their refusal seems to be based off of they don’t want to do anything. I don’t think they want to process the application because for my two employees it may not be enough money for them to mess with,” Owensby said. “Means a lot to me and my employees but very little to them.”

Durand and Owensby both found other banks and both are still waiting on their loans to process.

SBA says banks can set their own standards because they’re private. The standard could lead to new customers or cause old customers to leave them.