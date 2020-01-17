I-TEAM: From flights to football tickets, veterans can get so many useful freebies!

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – They risk paying the ultimate sacrifice, which is why many companies offer free services and goods to our military and veterans.

From flights to football tickets, veterans and others can take full advantage of freebies.

Let's start with VetTix. This non-profit gives veterans and active duty military free and discounted tickets. We are talking about sports events, concerts, auctions – you get the picture. They started 12 years ago giving away a little over a thousand tickets. Last year, they gave away 3 million!

One-hundred percent service connected disabled veterans can now use Space A to fly in the U.S. This a hopping service for active members, but last year, Congress signed a bill that allows veterans to now use the service. Keep in mind it is stand by.

Active duty military also qualify for an America the Beautiful Pass. The pass, worth $80, will get his or her family into any of the more than 2,000 federal park or recreational areas.

You may be up for this if you aren't up for leaving the house. Video to Grunts offers free streaming games to veterans and their families. It's first-come, first-serve. We saw dozens available including the Halo series.

Just got out of the service and looking for the next step in your career? Here's a freebie you definitely want to sign up for: LinkedIn Premium. The job networking site gives veterans a free upgrade for a year. It includes a library of over 14,000 business technical and creative courses. Some of the courses include software development, graphic design, data science, and photography.

Something else new for veterans this January: the Department of Defense is now allowing qualified veterans access to commissaries. You must have a veterans’ health identification card, or VHIC. Primary family caregivers must have an eligibility letter from the VA's Office of Community Care.

