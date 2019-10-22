I-TEAM: Father of murdered 2-year-old reads DFCS report: 'It's got me shaking.'

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The family of a murdered toddler has been waiting for nearly 6 months for answers.

Lincoln Davitte died just shy of his 2nd birthday. His mother's boyfriend, Charles Sconyers, an Augusta firefighter, is accused of killing the child.

Our I-Team uncovered missed or ignored warning signs.

Before Lincoln died, a social worker investigated allegations of abuse and found no safety concerns. Six weeks later she responded to a call from the hospital. This time it was too late to save Lincoln.

Life was never picture perfect for little Lincoln. It hasn't been perfect for his dad, Tyler Davitte, either.

“Two generations of my family are gone,” Tyler said.

Tyler lost his father 5 years ago. He lost his son 5 months ago. Both were murdered.

Tyler admitted he hadn’t seen his son in about a year.

“I thought Lincoln would always be here,” Tyler said. “We can wait an extra month.”

It was the first time Tyler saw the report from the Department of Family and Children Services.

“It makes me want to throw up just thinking about it,” Tyler said. “I don’t know. It’s got me shaking.”

DFCS states they got a call from "Children's Hospital" about a "skull fracture" on a child.

In an interview with Sconyers, he stated he picked the toddler up from daycare and went home. He says he let Lincoln outside to play while he went to the bathroom to take off his knee brace. That's when he told the case worker he heard a thump and crying. He first states he rushed outside and saw Lincoln trying to hold his head up. He later says he found Lincoln lying face down on the concrete. He says saw a knot on the side of Lincoln's head. He tried to wake the toddler by shaking him. He also states he ran down the street holding Lincoln to meet the fire truck.

The DFCS report states "the injuries are not consistent with was reported by Sconyers."

“Kind of just speechless about reading that,” Tyler said.

In an interview with Chelsea Finch, Lincoln's mother, she tells DFCS her son had a "weird relationship" with her boyfriend.

"Sometimes Lincoln cries,” Finch reportedly said. “Sometimes he doesn't."

We interviewed Lincoln's teacher, Jessica Oster, who says she also saw how Lincoln was around Sconyers.

"Anytime Michael would pick him up from school, he would cry hysterically like he did not want to be with him,” Oster said.

In an interview with DFCS, a daycare worker said Chelsea called to tell her about Lincoln. The daycare worker said she "cried on the phone" but Chelsea "showed no remorse."

Meanwhile, Tyler is continuing to mourn the loss of his son.

“My heart is just feels like stripped,” Tyler said. “I can barely feel like half my heart.”

“I know we will see each other again one day. It’s just don’t know when that day is.”

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.