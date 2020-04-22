I-TEAM: Family of COVID-19 victim pleads to continue social distancing​

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Governors and some health officials think states are ready to reopen. But that doesn't necessarily mean things should go straight back to normal. And as families whose loved ones are battling the virus say, keeping your distance might be best to continue.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, an infectious disease specialist at Augusta University, says he thinks we're ready to re-open -- and not to help the economy's health -- but for our mental health.

But he was also very clear that it shouldn't mean things go back to normal.

Still keep your distance -- wash your hands -- and in some cases, stay home.

75-year-old Wallace Bochard was doing just that.

The Gainsville, Georgia man only left the house for chemo. He was in the midst of a ten-year battle with cancer.

Last week, the coronavirus took his life.

His family believes he became infected at the hospital.

"I buried my father with one or two friends and family members, my mom. His wife for 52 years was not able to even attend the burial in person, she was parked in a car," Allison Conely, Wallace's daughter said.

Wallace and his wife had been married since 1968.

"My family wasn't able to give my father, who was a wonderful man, the burial that he deserved. And the honoring of his life that he deserved," Allison said.

That's why Allison sat down with our I-TEAM today -- at the safest distance possible -- via a computer.

"And here we are, you know, less than five business days later, and we're saying it's okay to go bowling," Allison said.

She understands Gov. Kemp -- Gov. McMaster-- and even President Trump have difficult decisions to make.

"I don't think for one minute that there is anyone in our government system or in, you know, a political office that gets up in the morning and says hey I'm going to make a decision today that's going to kill American people," Allison said.

This isn't about politics. It's about personal responsibility.

"You get up out of bed in the morning and you make the decision of where you're going to go that day, who you're going to interact with," Allison said. "And you know what kind of dangerous situations you put yourself and others in."

Dr. Vazquez believes the surge locally has passed, but that doesn't mean the danger has.

He tells us to expect a bump in cases in the summer, because more people will be out again and exposed, but mostly because more people will be tested. And it will appear to be worse when really it isn't.

