I-TEAM: Employees of care facilities fear for safety as virus cases increase

Monday, April 27, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow inside our local nursing and personal care homes. Fearful nurses are speaking out to the I-TEAM, saying what they're experiencing behind closed doors is alarming.

In Georgia - the nursing home report from the governor's office confirms the virus is in 16 area facilities. Nearly 200 people total are positive for COVID-19.

And two more COVID-19 nursing home deaths were recorded this weekend - one from Winderemere in Augusta and one in Hancock County.

The I-TEAM found nearly one-third of all of those cases are among the health care workers themselves, and a lack of information and supplies is fueling fear among those front line workers.

Fearful nurses are speaking out to the I-TEAM, saying what they're experiencing behind closed doors is alarming. And it starts with a lack of equipment to protect themselves - and protect the elderly who are most at risk of dying.

The names of facilities, the number of positive patients, and the number of positive staff. State data does not adequately portray the extent of the COVID-19 crisis but a recording obtained by the I-TEAM gives a glimpse into the dire situation.

“Your mask is to be reused for five days, that’s why we have the brown paper bags.”

A supervisor at Pruitt Health Augusta - who spoke to News 12 anonymously - explains to staff how to make their masks last, in an audio recording.

“It will also be set up with the clotheslines in the lobby with paper bags labeled for everybody because when you come through the front door, you get that mask out of the bag when you first get here, but when you clock out and go on your lunch break or come out the hall, you need to take your mask off," the supervisor said.

An employee at a neighboring Pruitt Health location told News 12, the situation is just as dire at her facility.

“You have a mask you have to bring in?" Liz Owens, I-TEAM reporter asked.

“Yes one I’ve worn for two weeks," the employee said. “Little homemade masks that someone sewed for us that’s it.”

The CNA isn’t giving her name but she wants families to know what’s happening behind closed doors of nursing homes.

“They have a COVID unit?” Liz Owens asked.

“Yes," the employee replied.

“How does that work?” Owens asked.

“They section off the end of our hallway and there are four rooms at the end of that hall that are COVID-19 rooms. The only separation they have between those four rooms and the rest of the hallway is a plastic sheet with a zipper down the middle and its kind of duct-taped up on the sides of the walls," the employee said.

The employee continued:

“There is still traffic coming out of there because of the rest of the workers when we take out linen and trash, we still have to go through there because the linen closet is on the other side that - so we have to still walk through there and back to the patients we care for.”

She says four patients are currently housed in the COVID-19 unit.

“But they said there are no positives?" Liz Owens asked.

“Exactly that’s what they claim they still have to quarantine for 14 days," the employee said. “From my understanding there is masks but she is hoarding them she isn’t giving it to us. She said she would give if we actually get a case but with that being said you can’t say none of our residents are positive.”

The CDC issued guidelines for nursing homes in order to address the national shortage of personal protective equipment. The guidelines include prioritizing PPE for certain staff and even using expired equipment.

“If there was a confirmed positive there, what would you do?” Liz Owens asked.

“I would be forced to leave," the employee said. “Maybe if they had the proper equipment maybe I would stay.”

She says the risk is more costly than losing a paycheck.

“I am scared because you don’t know what you are bringing back to your family and kids," the employee said.

The owner of three other local nursing homes told News 12 she has not been able to get a full order of PPE or disinfectant from her distributer in more than a month.

She says the distributor told her some supplies are being diverted to hospitals, which could be another problem for other nursing homes.

