I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Arresting officers speak out after hefty DUI sentence

Grovetown, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- 31-year-old Marekius Young is just starting a hefty prison sentence after multiple DUIs. After his conviction, his arresting officers are speaking exclusively to the I-Team. Young's sentence surprised even them, and they hope it can serve as a warning to other drivers, especially this time of year.

'Tis the season for blinking lights.

Unfortunately, that goes for police lights as well.

Deputy Campbell: "Have anything to drink tonight, buddy?"

Marekius Young: "No sir."

Deputy Campbell: "Really?"

Marekius Young: "No sir."

Deputy Campbell: "Then how come I smell it coming off your, uh, body?"

Marekius Young: "I didn't have nothing to drink, man."

Deputy Campbell: "Huh?"

Marekius Young: "I didn't have nothing to drink."

Deputy Campbell: "You haven't had anything to drink at all?"

Marekius Young; "No sir."

Deputy Campbell: "Nothing."

Marekius Young: "No sir."

Body cam video captured Markeius Young's arrest in Grovetown last October.

He's no stranger to a field sobriety test.

He's had seven DUI arrests in the last ten years.

By now, he should know the drill, but body cam footage shows he struggled to get enough air for the Breathalyzer to work properly.

Deputy Marlon Campbell does too. He has a lot of experience with advanced DUI enforcement. At the time of Young's arrest, he was a reserve officer with Grovetown Public Safety. He's now a road patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Grovetown Officer Rick Baxter was wearing the body camera that night. "Anytime anybody's driving impaired, it's bad," Officer Baxter said."This one, I think, was exacerbated when he's got a history of doing this. We've got two other people in the car; you've got a baby and the child's mother in the car."

That meant Young was also charged with child endangerment. Deputy Campbell also says there was an open bottle of alcohol in Young's vehicle.

According to the body cam footage, Young told officers he takes "medication" after he took his Breathalyzer test. When asked the name of the medication, he couldn't remember the name of it. That's when Deputy Campbell told him to "place his hands behind his back." On the way to jail, officers say Young offered them $4,000 to take him home. He also faced a bribery charge because of that.

Young was offered a plea deal of 18 months, but he asked for a trial instead. Superior Court Judge Ashley Wright sentenced him to twenty years. He'll have to serve nine of those in prison.

Meredith Anderson: "Were you surprised?"

Deputy Campbell: "I was. I was. I definitely was surprised."

Officer Baxter: "I was very surprised by that."

Just last week, Jonathan Butler pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after he drove drunk, killing 61 year-old Vernon Faglier. Butler, a first-time offender, will only have to serve five years behind bars.

"In a majority of the DUI related fatalities, usually the DUI driver walks away, and usually, there's minor injuries, or not hurt at all, but usually the person - the mother, the children, the family that's just heading home that usually gets the brunt end of that," said Deputy Campbell.

Just last month, Richmond County deputies say a drunk driver cut 11-year-old Charnia Eccleston's life short.

27-year-old Aubrey Newsome is no stranger to deputies. She wasn't hurt.

We wanted to know how Young was able to get SEVEN DUIs.

Meredith Anderson: "Why was he out there, driving? Why was he allowed to drive?"

Officer Baxter: "That's the thing. He wasn't allowed to drive."

As a habitual offender, he shouldn't have been behind the wheel.

"He's been served with the paperwork. He's been told he can't do it. I saw the paperwork where he signed that said, "you no longer have any privilege to drive because of your convictions of DUI." So the state has done everything in their power to keep him off the road, barring putting him in prison."

Young will now be in prison for the next nine years.

So far this year, Richmond County deputies say they've made more than 1,200 DUI arrests. 60 of those involved a child.