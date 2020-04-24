I-TEAM: Discrepancies in data lead to families and operators to question agencies

Friday, April 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Questions are rising over state data naming nursing homes with coronavirus cases - on both sides of the river. And discrepancies in the data is causing problems for both families and operators of nursing homes alike.

Georgia is reporting more than a dozen local nursing and personal care homes are battling COVID-19.

And new cases, our I-TEAM spotted today was in Martinez. Thrive at Augusta reports one patient and one worker are positive for COVID-19.

And we found the Heritage Inn of Sandersville - that we reported yesterday was positive - is actually clear of COVID-19 and was falsely on the state list.

In South Carolina, the accuracy of DHEC's data is also raising questions. I-TEAM took those concerns to DHEC and got a response.

Families and managers of nursing homes have been contacting the I-TEAM arguing the government’s data is not correct.

Name after name of nursing home facilities in South Carolina positive for COVID-19. DHEC released this data for the first time, a week after our attorneys stepped in to get the public information and after weeks of denials.

But the I-TEAM then had another problem to tackle - glaring errors in DHEC's official counts.

DHEC named four local facilities with having COVID-19, but a spokesperson for Trinity on Laurens told News 12, they’ve never had a single case period.

The nursing supervisor for Trinity told News 12 “No one contacted me. We have not had and do not currently have any cases among staff and residents.”

Another error: DHEC does not name Pepper Hill Health and Rehab - but the I-TEAM had been reporting on a positive case there involving a part-time staffer - for more than a week -as confirmed by the owner.

NEWS 12 asked DHEC about the discrepancies. The agency sent us this reply:

“All nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 infections. The data is provisional and we have had some updated information between yesterday day and today.”

The I-TEAM checked the updated information DHEC sent, with Trinity still listed and Pepper Hill not named.

The I-TEAM found discrepancies in Georgia’s data as well. The Department of Community Health released a report on Wednesday, naming Heritage Inn of Sandersville.

A spokesperson for Heritage Inn told the I-TEAM, that the state made an error. DCH updated the report last night, and Heritage’s name is no longer on its report.

Brian Lee is an advocate for nursing home patients and argues that the states and providers need to be clearer about where cases show up.

“The states and providers need to be much more transparent on where outbreaks are occurring because we the families and state officials can’t get assistance to those facilities that need it to the residents that need if we don’t know where the outbreaks are happening," Lee said.

Official data that is crucial in the age of social distancing.

"You know visitation is restricted right now they can’t get into these buildings they are solely reliant on what the facilities will or will not tell them," Lee said.

And as the I-TEAM has heard from families, unreliable data is only causing, even more, fear and anxiety.

One of the problems in Georgia is a 24-hour lag in what the state publishes. A spokesperson for a nursing home in South Carolina says one of her problems is just getting someone from DHEC to return her calls.

But nursing home owners on both sides of the river did tell News 12, that they are working with the states to correct the data.

