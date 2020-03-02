I-TEAM: Did Columbia County DFCS miss a chance to save four young boys from years of horrendous abuse?

Monday, March 2, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A family's dark secret as four young boys suffer years of horrendous abuse.

There were dozens of warnings signs and complaints, but all appeared to have been ignored by the Division of Family and Children Services.

We are choosing not to name the family to protect the children. Their mother is now in prison. For years, teachers and counselors reported what they saw to DFCS, but they did not remove the children until teachers -- who'd had enough -- called law enforcement.

Wanda Boatright didn’t always hate her older sister. The two were once best friends and allies.

“We had it pretty rough,” Boatright said.

Boatright started running away at a young age.

"I remember going to the grocery store at Food Lion right there at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Road and I done found so many dimes that that was enough to make a phone call,” Boatright said. “I done looked in the phone book and I found DFCS phone number and I called them. They done come out and my mom and dad wouldn't let them into the house."

She says DFCS gave her back to her parents a week later. That was one of her first encounters with the state agency.

So why is Boatright talking to us?

"Because DFCS neglected us. DFCS didn't help us. If DFCS would have helped us then there would have been a lot of other people that wouldn't have gotten hurt in this whole process,” Boatright said.

Wanda suspected something terrible was happening to her nephews for years.

“My sister. Was she in the wrong? 100 percent,” Boatright said.

What's even worse is the family secret was not a secret.

Teachers and counselors the elementary school in Columbia County documented years of suspected neglect and abuse.

They first contacted DFCS in 2009.

The I-Team obtained internal records that show from the beginning – DFCS dismissed teachers' concerns writing, the mother "functions at a lower cognitive level than the average person; however, I have not found that those mental limitations significantly impact the safety and well-being of the children."

Still, teachers continued to send reports to DFCS – burns and bruises, dirty and smelly, the boys not getting their medication.

In 2011, they began documenting sexual abuse.

"He told me he heard noises and he kicked the door in and he seen my sister and [name redacted] having sex," Boatright said.

According to a report filed with DFCS, Boatright’s nephew told his teacher a similar story which she reported. Boatright says she called DFCS dozens of times herself but DFCS did not remove the children from her sister's home.

Our investigation uncovered Columbia County teachers 15 reports to DFCS over three years.

A frustrated teacher writes in early 2013, "I just wonder how much more it will take before something is done."

But it appears nothing was done. Law enforcement tells the I-Team they have no record of DFCS contacting them with any concerns about the children.

But a school counselor finally did in February 2013. She told an investigator, "she was very concerned about the safety and stated they had been making referrals to (CCDFCS) Columbia County DFCS for years about neglect, inadequate supervision, physical and sexual abuse."

“There was so much family trauma in that case,” District Attorney Natalie Paine said.

Paine was the assistant district attorney at the time.

"There were a number of complaints that were made, but essentially for whatever reason one way or the other the cases were continually closed by DFCS,” Paine said.

"There was just not a lot of follow-up done and, to be honest with you, I had no idea how that happened, but I was very frustrated with that."

Paine became even more frustrated when she called DFCS herself.

“The initial reaction was that they were not happy with us,” Paine said.

Paine said DFCS and the individual case worker were both very angry.

“It was a Friday afternoon, later in the day, and they weren’t happy with us,” Paine said.

“I think these kids were going to be difficult to place.”

DFCS removed the children from their mom's home, but not for long. Just a month later, the boys were back in their father’s custody.

“He was supposed to supervise them, and two days later that incident happened with that little girl.

“She was 4,” Boatright said. “She was a neighbor’s child.”

The oldest boy in the home, just 13 at the time, molested a 4-year-old neighbor while she was playing outside.

“I was devastated because it was such a little child,” Paine said.

Paine prosecuted the boy as an adult. He's now serving a 20-year sentence.

And his mother is now in prison, serving a 20-year sentence for child molestation.

Teachers, counselors, relatives, and the children themselves for years reached out, some pleading to DFCS for help.

“Everywhere they've been around somebody has called DFCS on them and nothing is ever done,” Boatright said.

And even those at the very top of DFCS can't seem to really answer why.

“Well, let’s just say in any given case we want our case workers to be responsive,” a DFCS representative said.

“There were too many red flags, there were too many missed opportunities to save these kids,” Paine said. “We will never know now if their lives could have been different if someone had acted earlier.”

This isn't the only time Columbia County DFCS has dropped the ball. The I-Team has uncovered a pattern where case workers did not fully investigate, and put children in danger.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.