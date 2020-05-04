I-TEAM: Debunking theories about the real COVID-19 death count

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding the death count seem to be spreading quicker than the virus itself. So what's the truth?

President Donald Trump expects the death toll will rise by another 25,000. And nationally now, the pandemic death toll is more than 68,000.

In Georgia -- 1,200 dead. Across the river in South Carolina, that number is nearly 300. Locally, we've lost more than 40 people.

We found the CDC has set guidelines each state must follow before reporting a COVID-19 death. Individual states have their own guidelines as well.

We read through South Carolina and Georgia’s guidelines and found deaths are most likely underreported right now in the two-state, not over-reported as some are saying on social media.

"I used to say 65,000 and now I'm saying 80 or 90 and it goes up and it goes up rapidly," Trump said during a briefing.

Trump is right. The death is still rising, but exactly where does the government get its data? The answer: Death certificates with the cause of death listed as COVID-19.

The federal government required a positive lab result for the official COVID-19 count up until two weeks ago. Now, the CDC is including probable COVID-19 cases in the official count.

Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of Augusta University Health says that means all the signs are there but there not a positive test result.

“The person may not test positive we might diagnose that person with having COVID-19 only if they have an extensive clinical history that lines up with that despite a negative test," Coule said.

Doctors must use a combination of factors to determine a COVID-19 death without a test -- like symptoms, medical history, and autopsy results.

“You can have where the virus moves into the lower respiratory tract and we have seen cases where the nasal swab is negative, but when we get the specimen from the lungs it is positive. That’s one of the bizarre things about the virus it is a tricky disease," Coule said.

And the CDC counts postmortem positive results, but the technology isn’t exactly there yet.

“We have assisted with postmortem testing however it is the caveat don’t know what postmortem testing really means. In other words, if we do a swab and positive then we know that it’s a positive," Coule said.

We confirmed Augusta University has done two postmortem tests -- both of which came back positive. We also confirmed two nursing home patients tested positive postmortem at Doctors Hospital.

Postmortem testing is not done routinely because it's not completely reliable.

“If it’s a negative, it is a bit of an unknown and we are always careful to make sure we express that anytime we assist with that," Coule said.

But all in all, as testing increases and advances, so will the accuracy of the data.

