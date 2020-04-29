I-TEAM: Data suggests people are avoiding the ER amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An I-Team investigation found people are gambling with life-threatening conditions all in an effort to avoid going to the emergency room amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some, it's a fear of catching coronavirus. For others, it's a fear of medical bills in this economy. No matter what, we found the numbers disturbing.

More than 5,200 calls came through dispatch last April. This April -- a drop to just under 3,900.

“Our call volume is down 25 to 40 percent every day,” Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent said.

Vincent explains.

“The first thing we noticed is the people who generally call 911 who don’t need to call 911 aren’t calling as much, which is a good thing,” Vincent said.

Another good thing? People are staying home and off the roads. 911 calls about car accidents have dropped a whopping 75 percent. But fewer calls doesn’t necessarily mean fewer emergencies.

“What we are concerned about -- our chest pains and strokes are down almost 60 percent,” Vincent said.

The I-Team analyzed a study by the Urban Institute and found more than 30 percent of people are delaying medical care because they can’t afford it during the pandemic.

A separate poll shows another 30 percent are avoiding the hospital because they are scared of contracting COVID-19.

Doctors Hospital tells the I-Team visits to their emergency room are down more than 40 percent compared to April of last year.

University Hospital recorded a 20 percent drop in March compared to last year.

Emergency room visits are down at Augusta University too. However, admissions are up.

“Unfortunately, there are people waiting too late to seek care and are suffering the consequences of it,” AU Health infectious disease expert Dr. Phil Coule said. “We have people not seeking care because of fear of COVID.”

Coule says people are waiting until their condition is so severe they have to stay overnight.

Another indicator -- people are waiting too late to get help. 911 calls are down, but actual transfers to hospitals are up.

“So say for every 10 people that call 911 and we normally only transport six of them and four stay home -- we are now transporting 8 of them,” Vincent said.

“People are waiting until the damage has already been done.”

There are stiff guidelines and policies our hospitals and EMS follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Call 911 if you have chest pains, trouble breathing, or signs of a stroke.

