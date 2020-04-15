I-TEAM: DSS, DFCS calls are down during COVID-19 pandemic, but that's not good news

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Now that students have been learning at home for a month, we’ve decided to check in on DFCS and DSS.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

We’ve discovered a dramatic change in just four weeks. At first, it might sound like a good thing as reports of abuse have been cut in half. Problem is that it’s just the reports.

While the reports are down, some worry abuse cases are actually up.

Empty playgrounds and empty classrooms. These seem to be the most widespread symptoms for children. Thankfully, kids have a low risk of getting sick from COVID-19. But new numbers show their risk of falling victim to something else could be higher.

"This work is already really hard,” DSS Director Michael Leach said.

Leach says things are now even harder.

"This potentially could be up to a five month hiatus from school,” Leach said.

He's already seen what one month can do. Just in the time since kids started learning from home, Leach says DSS has seen a 55 percent drop in reports of child abuse. Compared to this time a year ago, calls are also down 56 percent.

Leach says that’s not because abuse isn’t happening. It’s because schools aren’t there to catch it.

"So what that tells me is that you know the folks who typically have eyes and ears on the children -- our teachers and our mental health professionals who are seeing them every day -- are not at this point in time."

The I-Team found the same in Georgia. DFCS has seen a 40 percent decrease week to week in referrals -- especially when it comes to high-risk kids.

"Teachers and administrators are often the first ones to see the signs of abuse, and now schools close we must remain vigilant about this problem,” Gov. Brian Kemp said two weeks ago.

Two weeks later, DFCS says the 40 percent reduction falls in line with what they typically see over summer break.

Not so in South Carolina. Leach says this break is worse because unlike summer break, this break wasn't planned. Then, add in a parent who's maybe lost a job or one who might be using drugs or alcohol to cope.

“So parental stress, financial instability are risk factors for abuse and neglect, and they're heightened during this pandemic,” Leach said.

Leach also says all of this is leaving kids stuck in the system because they're stuck in limbo. He's hoping more courts will hold virtual hearings to help. He says families aren't being reunited and adoptions have stalled.

On top of that, DSS says it's under-resourced and doesn't have enough staff as it is -- so this is especially difficult.

Leach also says, in some cases, federal guidelines don't allow virtual visits to take the place of face-to-face ones.​

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.