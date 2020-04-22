I-TEAM: DHEC data is shining light on COVID-19 cases in SC nursing homes, but is it accurate?

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The I-Team is confirming even more cases of COVID-19 in Georgia nursing homes as 13 local facilities are dealing with the virus.

The new additions are from Columbia County. PCH Claiborne at West Lake and PCH Elmcroft each have one case among staff.

The worst local outbreak remains Windermere by Doctors Hospital with over 100 cases.

But what about in South Carolina? DHEC is finally revealing its nursing homes with cases. We counted four locally, but we have uncovered serious discrepancies in the state health department’s official data.

We only received the data after our attorneys stepped in to argue to DHEC that what we were seeking was public information.

The I-Team has heard from many families cut off from visiting their elderly loved ones and are worried.

When I received the list last night, my phone started blowing up from sources saying the official data isn’t accurate, and it didn’t take me long to find glaring gaps. So what’s the truth?

DHEC sent out a news release Tuesday evening.

“To better define the scope of COVID-19 within South Carolina nursing homes, DHEC is providing regular updates on those facilities that have an associated case of COVID-19,” the release said.

The I-Team first requested names of nursing homes with cases of the virus from DHEC 20 days ago. The agency denied our request, stating “to better protect patient privacy, DHEC is not reporting the names.”

“We have families out there who are scared, anxious, frustrated, confused by the lack of transparency in trying to get information into what is going on in grandma’s nursing home,” Brian Lee, a national advocate for nursing home patients, said.

That’s why News 12’s lawyers sent an email to DHEC on Monday, arguing names of facilities do not fall under HIPAA. The next day, the state released the information.

DHEC’s data shows 46 nursing homes and community residential care facilities are positive for COVID-19.

Locally, we spotted cases at Trinity on Laurens, Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken, Azalea Woods, and John Edward Harter Center in Fairfax.

But here is one glaring problem: Pepper Hill Nursing Home is absent. The I-Team has been reporting on a part-time staff member there testing positive for more than a week now as confirmed by the home’s owner.

Trinity on Laurens also says they’ve never had a single case -- period. The licensed administrator tells the I-Team, “No one contacted me. We have not had and do not currently have any cases among staff or residents.”

The I-Team found discrepancies across the state, too. Harmony at West Ashley is not on the list, but we confirmed a patient died of COVID-19 at the facility.

“I think the problems in nursing homes are a lot worse than we are being told and the longer public officials linger in providing information to families it exacerbates the problems,” Lee said.

And so does providing the public with inaccurate data.

I have asked DHEC about its data. A spokesperson told me she is reaching out to the state’s medical and data team for answers.

