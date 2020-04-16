I-TEAM: COVID-19's hidden problem: You can spread the disease without showing symptoms

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An outbreak at a local nursing home has stunned families and even healthcare workers. How could more 70 patients and nearly 20 employees test positive for COVID-19 without warning?

As it turns out, it might be because some patients never show symptoms.

A study out of Italy estimates 50 to 75 percent of people infected are asymptomatic, meaning they carry the virus but never develop symptoms. Just this month, the CDC determined elderly nursing home patients are also silent spreaders.

In Augusta, we know of at least two people who passed away at a local health care facility.

Barbara Roye, 82, passed away Sunday. Jeannie Jackson, 67, died Monday. Both were residents at Windermere Health and Rehab in Augusta, and both tested positive for COVID-19.

“He said you and your brother need to get here now,” Jackson’s son, Melvin Jackson, said. “It’s 100 percent a respiratory failure, and we don’t know where it’s going to go.”

But the I-Team found not all of the COVID-19 patients at Windermere show symptoms. L:ocal officials say some are asymptomatic, meaning no cough, no fever, no shortness of breath.

Miles away at another Augusta nursing home, Kentwood Extended Care has 12 confirmed positive tests, but two patients showed no symptoms at all.

“I think this patient population is tricky,” AU Health infectious disease expert Dr. Phillip Coule said. “In speaking in generalities in that it’s one reason it’s important to do testing because an elderly patient can present with very atypical presentations or have minimal symptoms and actually have COVID-19.”

That proved true at the life care center in Kirkland, Washington. The I-Team combed through a recent CDC case study of that outbreak. It determined half of the positive COVID-19 tests were in residents who were completely asymptomatic or presymptomatic, meaning they could be spreading the virus before appearing sick.

The CDC warned “rapid transmission can occur” once the virus enters a nursing home. Ultimately, 37 deaths were tied to the Kirkland outbreak.

“Think of it like a cruise ship. You have a bunch of vulnerable people in one location that are at risk for infection, and that presents for a very challenging situation,” Coule said.

Georgia Department of Public Health changed its testing recommendations Wednesday to allow testing of nursing home patients who don’t show symptoms. As more nursing homes test, Coule expects more outbreaks will become public.

“I applaud Windermere for making the right decision to test, but you’re correct we can make these numbers look better if we simply didn’t test anyone, and there are facilities that are taking that approach -- just testing no one and then it gives the appearance there wasn’t a problem when there is."

Testing is still not an unlimited resource. The Department of Public Health is working with nursing homes to identify testing needs and to make sure everyone is following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread throughout their facilities.

Several of you at home have reached out to our I-Team to inquire about nursing homes in South Carolina. DHEC, the agency which oversees nursing homes, tells our I-Team they will not release the names of nursing homes with positive cases due to privacy concerns. DHEC says they will only identify a nursing home when there is a public threat.

