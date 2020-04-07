I-TEAM: CHOG pediatric nurses are already 'indirectly' helping with AU's COVID-19 unit

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Pediatric nurses are being pulled to assist with COVID-19 patients across the country, including those working at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

This is an all-hands-on-deck situation. Augusta University’s disaster plan utilizes every resource and every department to fight any upcoming surge. CHOG’s nurses are indirectly assisting the COVID-19 unit, and AU hopes to keep it that way. Much will depend on public cooperation with staying at home.

Isabella and her grandmother, Neva Hollins, cannot thank CHOG enough for their hard work.

“I was actually at the hospital in the room when she was born with the cord wrapped around her neck and the nurses in the NICU saved her in that room at CHOG,” Hollins said. “I got a long history with this hospital. They are amazing.”

CHOG has been like a second home to Hollins since her granddaughter was diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder.

She worries about Isabella’s health during the spread of COVID-19. But knowing CHOG nurses are now on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle nearly caused her to panic.

“It scares the life out of me,” Hollins said.

A pediatric oncology nurse wrote on Facebook she was pulled from CHOG to adult ICU three days ago. She urges people to please stay home because the kids need her.

Another nurse made a similar post.

“Unless you want us pediatric nurses taking care of your adult self, keep your butt at the house,” the post said.

“I mean nurses are dying of this virus,” Hollins said. “Doctors are dying, so how can you guarantee that nurse is not going to go up there and take care of that patient and come down and not give it to one of our patients?”

Hollins commented back: As a grandmother of an immuno-suppressed child, I don’t like this plan.

“I love the children’s hospital. I love the doctors and the staff; they do an amazing job taking care of not just taking care of my granddaughter but all children,” Hollins said. “This isn’t just about my child, it's about all the children -- there are children with heart disease and cancer and transplants."

“This pandemic is unprecedented, and we need the whole team to gather to take care of these very critically ill patients,” AU’s Dr. Phillip Coule said.

AU’s disaster plan utilizes staff at CHOG in a worst-case scenario. The Children’s Hospital Association is the national voice for more than 200 children’s hospitals. The association expressed concern over the impact of COVID-19 on its hospitals two weeks ago.

Coule says the CHOG nurses have “not directly” been working with the COVID-19 patients right now.

“What we have been doing is units that have a census, for example, we are pulling those nurses to COVID-19 units, and they are doing indirect patient care, so for example, so we may have an ICU nurse from the Children’s Hospital that is helping to review a chart that or look at lab results to assist a nurse who is doing direct patient care.”

Still, Coule says the point that the CHOG nurses would work directly with the patients is way down the road.

“I hope it never gets to that,” Coule said.

Only time and numbers will tell.

AU hopes stay-at-homes orders will help them avoid this worst case scenario, but right now they still need CHOG’s help -- indirectly -- with COVID-19.

