I-TEAM: As excitement increases for big game, so do the scams

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It’s only two days until the biggest game of the year. As the excitement increases, so do scams surrounding the game.

They say nothing is certain but death and taxes. We should add in death, taxes, and scammers looking to make some money off big events. The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to lose to the bad guys this game day. Let's start with tickets.

At this point in the game, coming across tickets may require going through sellers and brokers. If you need to do this, look them up on BBB.org to see what other customers have experienced. It's also a good idea to check if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. The association offers members a 200 percent guarantee on tickets that don't come in on time for the game. Keep in mind, a broker is different than a scalper.

But what about hotels. If buying tickets for the big game is out of the question, the second best move for fans looking to support their team would be to rent a hotel room in the area. Pay attention to not only the hotel rating, but the reviews under it. Do the same before you rent a car, too.

Don’t forget about game gear. Scammers are known to sell fake merchandise on third party websites. Shop at accredited sporting goods stores or order straight from the NFL's website.

Smart thinking and defensive shopping will help you win against the con's in their game.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.