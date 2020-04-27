I-TEAM: As GA relaxes some restrictions, CSRA nurse who fought COVID-19 in NYC expresses concerns

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Social distancing -- we keep hearing it's key to stopping the coronavirus, and it could be more important than ever now that some businesses can reopen.

But our I-Team has been digging into data that shows we are not doing the best job of distancing in the two-state.

Researchers have been closely tracking how close we've been getting, and they've been using data from our cell phones to get it.

It's supposed to paint a picture of who's taking this seriously and who isn't.

That makes people like nurse Tami Still nervous. Still suits up for battle six days a week, knowing some of her patients won’t win the fight against COVID-19.

"You know, they're dying all alone. Their families aren't with them, and all they have is us.​ I'm sorry, makes me a little emotional,” Still said.

We first introduced you to Still a few weeks ago when the Grovetown nurse answered the call to help overwhelmed nurses in New York City. She's part of a small army from all over the country.

After hearing how many businesses can open back up at home, she and some fellow nurses wonder if their marching orders might change.

"Everybody was like, ‘Wow.’ You know, 'Why is Georgia doing this?' They've even said this is going to be the next place that we're going to have to be dispatched to, to work. Because, you know, they can see it coming,” Still said.

The I-Team analyzed social distancing data and found Georgia and South Carolina are in the top 10 states acting the least socially distant.

The University of Maryland has developed a tool tracking anonymous cell phone data to track phones -- or more accurately the people using them -- when they go more than a mile from home.

You can even break it down by county. The latest numbers show 23 percent in Richmond County are mostly staying at home. It's 24 percent in Columbia County. In Aiken County, it's only 19 percent.

Keep in mind these latest results are from a week ago before Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster started their respective reopening strategies.

Still says if most people saw the fight on the frontlines as she has seen it, people would be changing their minds on things going back to normal any time soon.

“Oh, definitely,” Still said. “Most definitely.”

Still isn't just seeing full ICUs. As soon as the morgues empty out, she says they fill right back up.

"It's truckloads. It's not just, you know, where you picture a hearse or something coming to pick up a couple, because it's, you know, it's multiple,” Still said.

She says it's important we know this because it's important we understand the consequences of not taking this virus seriously until it's too late.

"They think, 'Oh, it's not going to affect me’ because they think it's only the elderly or people with underlying conditions, and that's just not true,” Still said.

Still says she's been using her cell phone when a patient is conscious so they can video chat with their families. At least that way, they are able to say goodbye.

Our I-Team will be tracking this data this week to see if businesses reopening in Georgia and South Carolina have any effect on the numbers. We'll keep you posted.

