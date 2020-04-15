I-TEAM: Another death at Windermere puts COVID-19 into focus for nursing homes

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The I-Team continues to uncover new cases and new deaths unfolding in three area nursing homes.

The magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak at our local retirement communities is coming into focus.

Our I-Team confirmed at least three cases at Thomson Health and Rehab including two residents and an employee.

In Augusta, Kentwood confirmed 11 COVID-19 cases and one death. But Windermere near Doctors Hospital remains the epicenter with 71 patients and 18 workers are positive and now at least four people have died.

Windermere says patients and staff began to show signs of the virus last Monday. AU expanded its capacity for testing to medical centers the same week. Windermere consulted with AU. By Friday, a team was there to test patients. But some families say action came too late to save their loved ones.

“My mom was a real joy,” Melvin Jackson said. “A pure straight real joy.”

Jackson watched his mother take her last breath from a video feed at 12:22 Monday afternoon.

“I couldn’t even give my mom one last kiss -- none of that, and it’s sad,” Jackson said.

Jeannie Jackson, 67, passed away less than 48 hours after the hospital called her son.

“Doctor got on the phone and pretty much told me, ‘You know your mom is in the hospital?’ I said, ‘No, sir.’ He said, ‘Did you know she is positive for coronavirus?’ I said, ‘No, sir, I wasn’t. She’s a patient at Windermere and I just spoke to her earlier that morning.’”

Ninety patients and 50 workers are now positive for the virus at Windermere. The outbreak became public after a team from AU came to test on Friday.

Some nursing homes are beginning to test. Our I-Team confirmed positive cases at Kentwood and Thomson Health and Rehab this week. But neither nursing home comes close to the number of positive cases at Windermere.

“Again this population doesn’t give a lot of clues,” AU Health infectious disease expert Dr. Phillip Coule said. “I don’t think there is a fair yes or no answer, but I am sure in retrospect they gosh -- not speaking for them -- I know I was surprised at what has happened there and again it points out how tricky this disease is and why we have to keep our guard.”

AU’s testing only became available to medical centers last week.

“You didn’t have to call and say she has the coronavirus,” Jackson said. “Contact me and let me know the position she is in.”

It’s not the lack of testing that upsets Jackson. It was the lack of information.

“I had just spoken to them that day and the day before and they told me no concerns or even a piece of a concern that your mom may have coronavirus and we may have it in our facility,” Jackson said. “None of that was told to us.”

The Department of Public Health announced nursing home patients would be given prioritized testing regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

