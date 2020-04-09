I-TEAM: Alcohol sales skyrocket, addiction recovery services decline as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Thursday, April 8, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Alcohol sales skyrocket while addiction and recovery services decline. COVID-19 has created a perfect storm of triggers for recovering addicts.

Anxiety, stress, and worry are normal responses for almost anyone experiencing job loss or self-isolation, but it’s leading to relapses or worse for recovering addicts.

Christian Frazier, the executive director of Focus on Recovery Augusta has called the situation “dire.”

“We need people to understand in our community addiction didn’t stop when coronavirus started,” Frazier said. “It’s only going to get worse, actually.”

Rising COVID-19 cases, rising unemployment, and rising fears has created the rise of relapse.

“We have heard of instances of relapse,” Frazier said. “We've heard of incidents of reports of overdose communicated to the office.”

The I-Team found drinking is up too. Alcohol sales shot up more than 55 percent in March compared to March of last year. The I-Team analyzed data from the CDC and discovered more than 16 percent of adults in South Carolina are binge drinkers. In Georgia, it’s more than 15 percent of adults. These numbers were before COVID-19.

The CDC reports more than half of the people who abuse opioids also abuse alcohol.

“Fears of abandonment and rejection and abuse are coming back up for folks,” Frazier said.

“It’s a huge trigger for our population. There is no meetings except for online. People are in their houses upward of 22 hours a day.”

That has caused a sharp decrease in meeting attendance last month.

“We had 400 last month -- a dip of 200 people and that’s taking account of people online in virtual meetings,” Frazier said.

Frazier is using Zoom to hold recovery meetings and classes to help people to connect.

“The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection, and our connection has been severed right now, and we are trying to come up with ways to reestablish it and nurture it.”

This is a hard time for everyone, but there is help both online and in person.

