I-TEAM: AU infectious disease expert shines light on total COVID-19 numbers

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Keeping track of the numbers is important because this virus is still so new and doctors on the front lines of this are having to learn about it in real-time.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

But it's also important for those doctors to put it in perspective for us.

We checked in with an infectious disease expert at Augusta University Health to see what our numbers here locally mean.

Dr. Jose Vazquez says AU has seen a significant drop in the number of patients having to be admitted to the hospital. In fact, it's down to about half of what it was just a couple of weeks ago, so that's certainly encouraging news.

He also says when you look at the number of deaths at AU, it's important to remember a lot of those were patients transferred here from South Georgia, so not all of the local numbers are really local.

RELATED | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

When it comes to testing though, those do tend to be people in our community. Looking at the data, Vazquez says our number of positive test results is also pretty low.

That's good news because there's been a lot more testing in the last few weeks.

"Our average rate of positivity here runs at about 6 percent right now,” Vazquez said. “You know, we're doing all this testing -- Christenberry and Patriots and here -- so of the 7,500 tests that we've done, we have about a 6 percent positivity rate, which is not very high considering that everybody that's getting tested has symptoms.”

However, it's still important to remember many people can be asymptomatic carriers, so that number could be higher if people without symptoms were also getting tested.

Back to the virus itself. We have been getting questions about possible mutations. Is the virus changing? Vazquez says yes, but it's not something to worry about. This is definitely one of those facts -- not fear -- situations.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.