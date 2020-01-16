I-TEAM: A fellow hunter could hold the key to solving a 7-year-old Hancock County cold case

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

HANCOCK COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Deer season has just wrapped up in our area for the most part.

If you use a bow and arrow, you have a few more weeks. But for most hunters, time is up.

No one feels that time end like the owner of a deer processing business, and not for the first reason you might think.

Travelling to Hancock County, you may see the sign for Garner’s Grinder – the sign along Highway 16 hasn’t changed. The building, the job, the equipment – those haven’t changed, either.

At the same time, though, everything is different.

Dave Garner and his brother, Nelson Garner, loved to hunt.

“Four years,” Dave said. “He was 4 years older.”

They wanted their own hunting land. Dave lived in the Covington area while Dave was in North Georgia.

"Me and my brother built it in about 2003,” Dave said.

It was all by hand, but the business wasn’t to support their families. It was to support their hobby.

“To find a way to pay for some land,” Dave said. “We had bought some land.”

It was 105 acres of common ground where Dave and Nelson would meet in the middle. It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but the work paid off.

"My brother was always the talker,” Dave said. “He talked and listened to deer stories. I just work.”

Seventeen years later, Dave still works. And business is always cranked up around deer season.

But often the conversations with clients shift to the reward poster pinned only a few feet from where Nelson Garner was murdered. He was 60 years old.

“And I don't mind it. Because they're kind of hesitant about bringing it up sometimes, and they want to know if it hurts me. I say, no,” Dave said. “Actually, I feel good talking about it."

After all, hunters were the one who first tipped him off something was wrong.

"I got a phone call from a deer hunter, asking why the doors was locked,” Dave said.

He says they weren't supposed to be. Then, his phone rang again.

"He was asking why we were closed,” Dave said. “I said, ‘We're not closed.’"

Dave was the one to find him on Dec. 2, 2012. Nelson was sitting in this chair as he often did.

“Didn’t see nothing really unusual,” Dave said. “Besides blood.”

Dave said nothing was really even missing. Even a small stack of money sitting on the desk and guns they had inside were never even disturbed.

So, it appears robbery wasn't the motive, but the GBI won't confirm that. Even 8 years later, all agents would say is it's an "on-going criminal investigation" that's "currently active." They are still withholding the cause of death.

"We will not be able to provide too many details,” GBI officials said.

The Hancock County Sheriff wouldn't even say that much.

Dave knows how his brother died, though.

“And I still haven’t told no body,” Dave said. “People think they know, but I won’t say yes or no.”

But he is listening, and carefully. Nelson might have been the one who loved hunting stories, but Dave know someone knows his brother’s story.

"I heard a deer hunter say something that kind of disturbed me,” Dave said. “I called, and the GBI was down here the next day."

He says it never panned out. So Dave waits, and continues to work.

Dave reopened a couple of weeks after his brother's murder and has been here ever since. He's keeping watch over a place now with even more blood, sweat, and tears.

“Everybody told me it would never -- it wouldn't never make it, you know? “But I did good,” Dave says before he corrects himself. “We did good."

The GBI is offering a $3,000 reward for information in this case. Even if you don't know anything about this -- someone does. Social media is a powerful thing when it comes to cold cases. Please share it.

