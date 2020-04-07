I-TEAM: Canceled procedures affect not just patients, but hospitals as well

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For weeks now, there have been no elective procedures done at any local hospitals. And today, the prognosis got a little worse for AU Health.

As local hospitals fight this virus, it's time for an update on the financial health of the medical community.

The cancelations of elective procedures, as our I-TEAM found out, will likely affect all of everyone -- whether we had a surgery scheduled or not.

It absolutely could because medical centers are basically hemorrhaging money right now.

Elective procedures pay a lot of bills, and with all of them coming to a stand-still -- it's hurting hospitals but it's also hurting patients.

"I have good days and bad days."

Dr. Floyd Putney calls today a medium day.

And I-TEAM reporter Meredith Anderson has good authority to say he's in a lot of pain waiting on his knee replacement surgery that has already been canceled twice.

Because he's her dad.

"Yes, my quality of life is not very good right now because I'm very restricted in my activities," Putney said.

And he's not the only one. Today, AU Health extended its cancelation of all elective surgeries until April 20. Originally through the 5th.

Other local hospitals will likely extend their cancelations as well.

"Most elective surgery is the type of surgery that I'm looking at," Putney said. "That's not necessary or life-saving, but it certainly improves quality of life ...Like cataract surgery, things like that."

But as much as patients need these surgeries, the hospitals do, too -- for revenue.

Yesterday, MUSC in Charleston -- basically AU Health's equivalent in South Carolina -- had to lay off 900 employees.

The I-TEAM reached out to local area hospitals, and so far, none have had furloughs or layoffs.

University Hospital told the I-TEAM they have reassigned their labor pool to cover screening patients and increased staffing of the ICU. Rural hospitals like Jefferson tell us they are doing the same.

Burke Medical Center officials categorize the drop in revenue as 'Devastating,' but so far they've held on to their entire staff.

AU has as well...but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule admits their system is feeling the financial strain.

"So not only are we not having all this additional expense of taking care of critically ill patients but we are experiencing that decline in revenue that's why it's important for people to know what kind of stress level the healthcare system is under," Coule said.

As a retired OB-GYN, Dr. Putney also knows the other stress the entire healthcare system is under.

"I know they're afraid, but they're doing it in spite of that," he said. "They're very brave people."

Brave people working around the clock, in unprecedented times. So Putney is happy to wait as long as he has to.

"There's no reason for me to take up a bed in a hospital that may be necessary for somebody who is in a life-threatening situation," he said.

He also doesn't want to risk being exposed at the hospital or exposing anyone else, which brings everyone back to the new normal-- staying at home, for as long as we possibly can.

